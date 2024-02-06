National Football League Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy let go by Commanders after one season Published Feb. 6, 2024 9:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eric Bieniemy is without a job.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator won't be retained by the Washington Commanders after they hired Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense, new head coach Dan Quinn told reporters.

"We won't work together here," Quinn said, "[but] I wanted him to know I really respect the work he's done. I wish him nothing but the best."

Bieniemy's tenure in the nation's capital ends after just one season. He made the move to join Ron Rivera's staff during the 2023 offseason after his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired, earning full control of offensive playcalling in addition to being named assistant head coach.

The addition of Bieniemy didn't do much to help the Commanders in 2023, and it didn't save Rivera's job. Washington's offense ranked 24th in total offense and 25th in scoring. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell struggled as the season went along as well, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, but led the league in interceptions (21) and sacks (65).

Bieniemy came to prominence during his time in Kansas City. He served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the first five years that Patrick Mahomes was a starter, but he never was their full-time playcaller, splitting those duties with head coach Andy Reid. He also struggled to land a head coaching job despite having several interviews over the years, and even though the Chiefs offense consistently ranked among the best in the league.

The Chiefs were able to make it back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons this year, though they did take a step back offensively. After ranking first in yards and scoring in 2022, the Chiefs were still in the top 10 in total offense (ninth) but fell to 15th in scoring.

Surprised Eric Bieniemy's out as Washington Commanders OC?

There aren't many immediate fits for Bieniemy on the coaching market if he's hoping to still be an offensive playcaller in 2024. The Saints, Chargers and Seahawks are the only teams without an offensive coordinator, but New Orleans is reportedly expected to make 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak their offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl, while Greg Roman is expected to have a prominent role with the Chargers, potentially as their offensive coordinator.

As for the Commanders, Quinn and Kingsbury might be tasked with molding one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in this spring's draft as many draft experts predict that they'll select a quarterback.

There was speculation that the Commanders hired Kingsbury due to his connection with likely top overall pick Caleb Williams, but Quinn believes that his new offensive coordinator's work with quarterbacks isn't the only thing impressive about him.

"He was hard to go against," Quinn said. "He would stretch the field horizontally and vertically, and going against Kliff, those same feelings you had: This is going to be tough, matchup formation, speed shots down the field, aggressiveness, boldness. As a coach you were writing down some names, this is something in your future, if I get that shot, this is somebody I would want to talk to.

"I know people talk about his acumen with quarterbacks and that's proven. But he's also an excellent coach, not just the guy who's got to be with the quarterbacks the whole time."

