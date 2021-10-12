National Football League
Football odds: Bet on the Browns to give the Cardinals their first loss Football odds: Bet on the Browns to give the Cardinals their first loss
National Football League

Football odds: Bet on the Browns to give the Cardinals their first loss

1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

I'm still salty about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance getting stonewalled at the goal line by the Arizona defense in Week 5.

It was one of those plays that set the tone for the day if you bet the Niners.

Despite that loss, my best bets still finished 3-2 last week (13-11-1 YTD). Here are some early wagers for this coming weekend with lines via FOX Bet:

BYU (+6 at FOX Bet) @ Baylor

On Saturday, the Cougars outgained Boise State 413-312, but they turned the football over four times and lost 26-17 as six-point favorites.

Now BYU heads to Waco, and the early betting money showed for Baylor. The Bears opened -4.5 and were quickly bet up to -6. I strongly disagree with the move and think there's solid value in taking the points.

Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall is a dual-threat weapon, and he leads a balanced attack that should keep Baylor off balance. 

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is 8-2 in his last 10 games as an underdog.

PICK: BYU (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns (-3 at FOX Bet)

I'm doing it again.

Arizona (5-0, 4-1 against the spread) continues to overachieve, and I'm betting that its luck runs out on the road in Cleveland. The Browns are still one of my highest-rated teams despite fourth-quarter collapses against the Chiefs and Chargers.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a tremendous player, but I like my chances with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney chasing him around all afternoon. Murray will fill the stat sheet, but I think the Cleveland pressure will eventually force a costly mistake.

I'll lay this small number with the Browns at home.

PICK: Cleveland (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Six-point teaser: Buccaneers from -7 to -1; Panthers from +1 to +7 (-116 at FOX Bet)

If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in.

Let's tease the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from -7 to -1 and Carolina Panthers from +1 to +7.

Sorry, I'm not sorry, but I don't foresee Jalen Hurts outdueling Tom Brady in primetime. You also get better value laying points with the Bucs on the road because the numbers aren't as bloated. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't impressed me with his play-calling, and I'll gladly take Tampa to just win the game.

For the second leg, I'll tease against Minnesota for the first this time season after keying in on them a couple of times. The Carolina combo of quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Joe Brady is one of my favorites in the league, and turning the Panthers into a seven-point home dog is very intriguing.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Odds Week 6: Picks, Lines, More
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 6: Picks, Lines, More

NFL Odds Week 6: Picks, Lines, More
From the latest NFL odds to picks from our betting experts, here's everything you need to know to bet on Week 6.
13 mins ago
Herd Hierarchy: Week 6
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy: Week 6

Herd Hierarchy: Week 6
The Cowboys are making a push up the Herd Hierarchy, but the Bills still hold the summit. How high did Dallas ascend?
1 hour ago
How to Bet Packers-Bears
National Football League

How to Bet Packers-Bears

How to Bet Packers-Bears
Betting odds, stats, and a pick by expert Colin Cowherd for the upcoming NFC rivalry game between the Packers and Bears.
3 hours ago
MVP Watch: Dak In The Game
National Football League

MVP Watch: Dak In The Game

MVP Watch: Dak In The Game
With scintillating quarterback play all across the NFL, the MVP race is shifting dramatically each week. Here is the latest.
3 hours ago
Hot to Bet Seahawks-Steelers
National Football League

Hot to Bet Seahawks-Steelers

Hot to Bet Seahawks-Steelers
Betting odds and expert analysis from Colin Cowherd on the big matchup between the Seahawks and Steelers.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes