Football odds: Bet on the Chiefs to roll the Raiders (and more)

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Wake Forest's collapse was the epitome of my brutal weekend.

The Demon Deacons blew an 18-point lead in the second half, Ohio State and Nebraska couldn't score, and I lost bets against the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans without Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry, respectively.

Woof.

It's time to bounce back. Here are some early best bets (21-20-1 YTD) with lines courtesy of FOX Bet.

Virginia (+5.5 at FOX Bet) vs. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are on upset alert this Saturday.

Virginia's passing attack has given teams fits all season, and that song should remain the same in Charlottesville. Southpaw quarterback Brennan Armstrong is completing 65 percent of his passes, and the Hoos are not scared to take shots down the field. They'll gladly test an average Irish secondary.

This game features the highest total (O/U 64.5 at FOX Bet) for any ND game all season, which tells you that oddsmakers expect both defenses to have a rather tough time. I love taking points in games that should be shootouts.

Notre Dame also hasn't played on the road in over a month. Let's see how they handle adversity in a tough night game where they'll likely be playing from behind quite a bit.

PICK: Virginia (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

Michigan (pk 'em at FOX Bet) at Penn State

I can't wait for this battle between two head coaches that love to kick field goals.

Michigan bounced back nicely against Indiana after coughing up a double-digit lead against Michigan State in a weird game in East Lansing. There were questionable coaching decisions by Jim Harbaugh two weeks ago, but the Wolverines did whatever they wanted on offense to the tune of 552 yards.

Penn State's offense will struggle to move the ball, and its defense can only do so much. And please don't put too much stock into PSU scoring 31 points at Maryland. Everybody scores against Maryland.

I expect Michigan's power running attack to wear down the Nittany Lions and allow the Wolverines to pull away in the second half. Bet it now before Michigan closes -1 or -2 by Saturday.

PICK: Michigan (pk 'em at FOX Bet) to win outright

New Orleans (+2.5 at FOX Bet) at Tennessee

Nothing about this line makes sense.

The first-place Titans just mauled the Los Angeles Rams on national television, and now they're laying only 2.5 points at home to a Saints squad that lost to the Falcons?

What the what?!

FOX Bet opened at Titans -3, but the line quickly moved to -2.5 despite most of the early money showing on Tennessee.

The advanced analytics crew is still anti-Titans to the core, and it will be interesting to see what Ryan Tannehill and his offense can do without being able to run the ball.

Plug your nose and take the dog.

PICK: New Orleans (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Kansas City (-2.5 at FOX Bet) at Las Vegas

The Chiefs' ATS struggles — 2-7 ATS this season — are well chronicled, but that's already built into this point spread on Sunday Night Football. You rarely get a chance to lay this small number with Kansas City, and I'm happy to bite the bait.

The reigning AFC champions scratched and clawed their way to ugly victories in the last two games, and I genuinely take positives from a struggling team getting Ws. It's not easy to win in this league.

Las Vegas played Kansas City tough in two tilts last year, but last year is over.

I expect regression to hit the Raiders hard in the second half and the weight of multiple off-field distractions to keep them out of the playoffs.

Good luck fading Patrick Mahomes & Co. in primetime.

PICK: Kansas City (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Six-point teaser:

If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in.

To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Browns up from +1.5 through the 3, 6 and 7, and the Vikings up from +3 to +9. I like both underdogs, but want more points. Plain and simple.

New England is 1-4 in Foxboro this season, and rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense should struggle in this game against Cleveland's front seven. Getting more than a touchdown with the Browns makes a lot of sense in this spot.

And I just can't quit Minnesota in teasers this season. The Vikings have five losses by a combined 18 points. That's it.

It's dangerous laying points with Mike Zimmer's club, but they have plenty of offensive ammo to keep games interesting.

PICK: Cleveland Browns +7.5; Minnesota Vikings +9 (-116 at FOX Bet)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

