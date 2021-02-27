National Football League Follow The People's Sports Podcast with Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When Mark Titus and I started "The People’s Sports Podcast" six months ago, we did so with one goal: to have fun.

It was the height of the pandemic, and everything felt bleak. The country was reeling from fighting an invisible virus, systemic racism and an economic collapse. The sports world reflected all of it under a glaringly bright light, and both Mark and I knew how important it was to address these issues. We were lucky to be able to do so in our daily work, but we missed the lightness that sports — when times aren’t so dire — can provide.

So we thought: What if we carved out an hour every week to be supremely silly?

What started as a very simple premise has grown into a show that has become the highlight of my week (I can’t speak for Mark; Ohio State has a really good basketball team this year). PSP is somehow exactly what we set out to create: a remarkably dumb space where we start talking about one topic in sports and end up down a rabbit hole about skyscrapers, Australian animals that can kill you or the worst sailboat in history.

This week, thanks to our producers and the amazing social media team here at FOX Sports, we launched social media handles for the show. It turns out that it doesn’t always make sense to tweet a clip of Mark and me making goat sounds from an official FOX Sports account, so we made a space where all of it can live.

That’s right, folks: Follow @peoplessports on Twitter and @peoplessportspodcast on Instagram and Facebook! This way you can see how red my face turns when I can’t explain the rules of hockey, rather than just hearing about it.

We’ve also expanded to two shows a week. So many listeners sent notes to thepeoplessportspodcast@gmail.com that I couldn’t read them all on the show (Mark doesn’t know how to use email) without making it three hours long. Instead, every Monday we will go through the corrections, anecdotes and roasts The People send us.

Please write in to tell us everything we got wrong. There’s usually a lot of material to work with.

With all of that housekeeping taken care of, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite moments from the show in a shameless attempt to get you to subscribe to it and become one of The People. If anything, you’ll leave knowing you’re smarter than we sound. You might even get a laugh or two out of it.

1. That time we made goat sounds during our GOAT GOAT episode

I wasn’t kidding. For Super Bowl week, Mark and I compiled our list of the GOAT GOAT debates. Is it MJ vs. LeBron? The Stones vs. the Beatles? The Hulu Fyre Fest documentary vs. the Netflix Fyre Fest documentary?

Also, here’s a clip of the moment that will haunt me for the rest of my life.

2. That time I looked at every picture from Nick Saban’s daughter’s wedding

Look, we’ve all been there, OK?*

*Editor's note: We have not all been there.

Similarly, here’s an equally dumb story about applying for a job that I SUPER didn’t get.

3. That time Mark and Tate Frazier helped me become a Virginia fan

Chris Long also joined us to explain the ins and outs of UVA fandom.

4. That time we came up with a billion-dollar idea

Can someone get Marc Cuban on the phone? Thanks.

5. That time we put together the most epic WWE survivor teams

Thanks to our colleague Ryan Satin for his patience.

Please subscribe to "The People’s Sports Podcast" wherever you get your shows. We’re honored that anyone chooses to hang out with us each week and grateful for the chance to crack ourselves up. Fingers crossed that we might bring you a little bit of joy, too.

Charlotte Wilder is a general columnist, reporter and co-host of "The People's Sports Podcast" for FOX Sports. She's honored to represent the constantly neglected Boston area in sports media, loves talking to sports fans about their feelings and is happiest eating a hotdog in a ballpark or nachos in a stadium. Follow her on Twitter @TheWilderThings.

