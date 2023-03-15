National Football League Fletcher Cox reportedly agrees to deal to stay with Eagles Published Mar. 15, 2023 6:35 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Fletcher Cox is staying in Philadelphia.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Eagles, ESPN reported Wednesday. Cox actually had more lucrative offers on the table but opted to take a "hometown discount" to remain in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

Cox, 32, has spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Eagles and has been a pillar of the organization since they drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft. In addition to his six Pro Bowls, Cox has been named to an All-Pro team four times over his career and was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade team, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Cox had a strong season in 2022, recording 43 combined tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble as he was part of a dominant Eagles defense that won the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles' defense has already taken a few hits this offseason, though. Linebacker T.J. Edwards ( Bears ), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave ( 49ers ) and safety Marcus Epps ( Raiders ) have all agreed to free-agent deals elsewhere while it was reported that Darius Slay would be released earlier on Wednesday.

Cox came in at No. 32 on Fox Sports' 2023 top NFL free agents tracker.

He came back on a one-year, $14 million deal and had a strong season with seven sacks. But he's 32 and the Eagles have some better, younger DTs to replace him.





FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Philadelphia Eagles National Football League

share