National Football League
National Football League

Fletcher Cox reportedly agrees to deal to stay with Eagles

Published Mar. 15, 2023 6:35 p.m. EDT

Fletcher Cox is staying in Philadelphia.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the Eagles, ESPN reported Wednesday. Cox actually had more lucrative offers on the table but opted to take a "hometown discount" to remain in Philadelphia, according to ESPN.

Cox, 32, has spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Eagles and has been a pillar of the organization since they drafted him in the first round of the 2012 draft. In addition to his six Pro Bowls, Cox has been named to an All-Pro team four times over his career and was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade team, helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Cox had a strong season in 2022, recording 43 combined tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble as he was part of a dominant Eagles defense that won the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles' defense has already taken a few hits this offseason, though. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (Bears), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (49ers) and safety Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed to free-agent deals elsewhere while it was reported that Darius Slay would be released earlier on Wednesday.

Cox came in at No. 32 on Fox Sports' 2023 top NFL free agents tracker.

Analysis from Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

He came back on a one-year, $14 million deal and had a strong season with seven sacks. But he's 32 and the Eagles have some better, younger DTs to replace him.



FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Philadelphia Eagles
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'We thought it was over': Clippers' plane reportedly struck by lightning in February
'We thought it was over': Clippers' plane reportedly struck by lightning in February
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes