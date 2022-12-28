National Football League
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers

1 hour ago
Matt Provencher
Matt Provencher
Athlete Injury and Performance Analyst

With all the drama that has happened thus far this season, the playoffs are shaping up to be eventful and full of toss-up games. 

One thing you can count on is that health will play an important role. Would the Eagles have beaten the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts in the lineup? Would the Rams have been eliminated from the postseason if they weren't the most banged-up team through the season, according to the ThePredictors.com BUS rankings to this point? If the Packers weren't third in BUS ranking health, would they still be in contention for the playoffs? 

We will never know the answers to these questions, but time has proven that health matters and healthy teams win championships. 

So, who were the healthy teams in Week 16?

Healthiest Teams Ranked by BUS Score:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers – BUS: 80.4
2. Kansas City Chiefs – BUS: 80.0
3. Green Bay Packers – BUS: 79.9
4. Carolina Panthers – BUS: 78.5
5. Washington Commanders – BUS: 76.8

Least Healthy Teams Ranked by BUS Score:

32. Los Angeles Rams – BUS: 50.1
31. Tennessee Titans – BUS: 54.6
30. Arizona Cardinals – BUS: 54.8
29. Los Angeles Chargers – BUS: 56.7
28. New England Patriots – BUS: 57.4

With teams pushing for those final spots, this week's BUS rankings and health of the teams could play a huge role in whether they make the playoffs or watch from home. 

As we look to Week 17, two teams making their final push will clash head-to-head in an NFC South battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX). Tampa Bay's 19-16 overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals currently has the Bucs sitting atop the NFC South with their postseason resting fate in their hands. A win this week locks them in and sends them to the postseason, but a loss opens the door for the Panthers, who are one game back and hold the tiebreaker. 

Tom Brady: 'Next time I decide to retire, that's it for me'

Tom Brady: 'Next time I decide to retire, that's it for me'
On the "Lets Go Podcast" Brady said: ‘Next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me’ while indicating that he may make a return to the NFL next season. Nick, Greg & Wildes decide which team Brady should join if he were to return to the NFL next season.

Last week, the Bucs sat middle-to-back of the pack with a No. 21 ranked 66.0 Banged Up Score but played a No. 30-ranked Arizona team. This week, the Bucs come up against a much healthier team. Tampa Bay has been dealing with injuries all season, and luckily for them, their division has been far from elite, allowing them to stay in the hunt. They continue to battle injuries with 15 players making the injury report last week, including those on IR. The question is which will prevail this week? Health or Tom Brady?

They face the Panthers, whose BUS rankings have been up and down this season but have been trending upward as of late. They might not so coincidentally have been playing some of their best football as their health has been improving. They finished in the top five at No. 4 last week with a 78.5 BUS ranking last week. Carolina has been dealing with personnel issues as well this year in losing RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Robbie Anderson from the roster, but have been able to pull together and squeeze out wins to stay in the playoff race. They'll look to capitalize on the health advantage against the Bucs.

Week 17 will paint an even clearer picture of the postseason. Health will play a bigger part as teams hope to continue to gain momentum at the right time. Be sure to check out the updated BUS rankings and other NFL content Sunday morning before games on thepredictors.com and Twitter on @NFLonFOX and @SportsDocMatt

Renowned orthopedist Dr. Matt Provencher and his company, ThePredictors.com, deliver data-driven injury insights to football fans. In this first-of-a-kind role as Athlete Injury and Performance Analyst for FOX Sports’ digital platforms, Provencher provides important predictive player health and recovery information about post-injury performance, the impact of weather, field conditions and more. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants

18 mins ago
Should WRs get MVP votes; Hackett mea culpa: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Should WRs get MVP votes; Hackett mea culpa: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

19 mins ago
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bears-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bears-Lions

38 mins ago
Why Cowboys-Titans won't be the Dallas rollover you might expect
National Football League

Why Cowboys-Titans won't be the Dallas rollover you might expect

49 mins ago
Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
National Football League

Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes