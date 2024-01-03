Firefighters battling large fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.
Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
