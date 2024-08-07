National Football League
Falcons receiver Rondale Moore carted off field with leg injury
Updated Aug. 7, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a leg injury during the team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Athletic trainers placed an air cast on Moore's leg as both teams immediately rushed to be near the injured player. Falcons players knelt while Moore received attention. The practice, nearing its conclusion, ended and Moore was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Rondale," Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said after practice. "Not really sure what's going on but hope it's not serious."

The 24-year-old Moore is in his first year with Atlanta after spending his first three seasons at Arizona, where he caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He has been listed as a backup in the first two weeks of training camp.

The Falcons and Dolphins completed two days of joint practices before they will play their first preseason game Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

