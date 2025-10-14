Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. After Beating Bills: 'This Team is Really Legit'

There were moments of both jubilation and unease on Monday night for the Atlanta Falcons, but it ended with a win over the Buffalo Bills, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. feels the significance of the prime-time victory.

"It showed that we're one of the ones. This team is really good. This team is really legit," Penix said about the Falcons after their 24-14 win over the Bills, according to ESPN.

Penix finished the game with 250 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating, while completing 62.5% of his passes. Elsewhere, star running back and 2024 Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown, that being an 81-yard rush, on 8.9 yards per carry, while also tallying six receptions for 68 yards.

As for the roller coaster that took place, Atlanta got out to a 21-7 lead with 11:09 remaining in the second quarter. Later, following a Josh Allen interception, Penix completed a then-40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London to put the Falcons up three scores as time expired in the first half. However, after replay review, London was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line, and the Falcons came away with no points. Buffalo then opened the second half with a touchdown, and Atlanta had a field goal blocked with 12:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, the Falcons continually forced the Bills to punt and went back up two scores on a field goal with 1:43 remaining in the game. Falcons cornerback Dee Alford intercepted Allen on the ensuing possession, and Atlanta took a knee to end the game.

The win moved the Falcons to 3-2. As for the entire season, Penix has totaled 1,168 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 85.6 passer rating, while completing 62.4% of his passes. Robinson has rushed for 484 yards and two touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, while totaling 24 receptions for 338 yards and one score.

Atlanta is second in the NFL in total yards (378.8 per game) but just 27th in points (20.0 per game). Of course, as the wise Count Dooku told Yoda: "This is just the beginning!"

"I feel like we have more in the tank and for us to go out there and win that football game with the second half like that, I feel like we had a big lull," Penix said about Atlanta's offense. "I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half."

Next up for Penix, Robinson and the Falcons is a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) in Week 7.

