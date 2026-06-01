'F Them Picks' In Action: Rams' History Of Dealing Picks For Star Players

The Los Angeles Rams have done it again!

The Rams acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick on Monday, proving once again that they're in "F them picks" mode.

General manager Les Snead, who has been with the team since 2012, ushered in the "F them picks" era not long after the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2012. They've given up several premium draft picks over the last decade, surrendering a swath of valuable selections to help build their Super Bowl-winning roster in 2021. That led to Snead creating the term "F them picks" during the team's celebration.

As a result, the Rams have made just two first-round picks since 2018. They took Verse in 2024, who was just traded in the deal for Garrett, and quarterback Ty Simpson in this past NFL Draft, a rare move that signaled that the team was building for the future.

The Rams' Super Bowl title in 2022 and 10 playoff victories since 2018 are proof that this aggressive philosophy has paid off in a big way.

Now, following the blockbuster move for Garrett that shocked the entire NFL world, let's take a look at the timeline of the major trades that helped build the Rams into the powerhouse franchise they are today.

Myles Garrett to be traded to Rams for Jared Verse, 2027 1st-round pick

Timeline Of Rams' Blockbuster Trades

March 14, 2018: Acquired All-Pro CB Marcus Peters From Chiefs

The Rams acquired 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and a 2019 second-round draft pick. He was a key piece in helping the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII.

April 3, 2018: Acquired WR Brandin Cooks From Patriots

The Rams acquired Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 first round and a sixth-round selection. Cooks spent two seasons in Los Angeles, emerging as a key deep-threat weapon during the team's run to Super Bowl LIII.

October 15, 2019: Acquired All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey From Jaguars

The Rams acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, plus a 2021 fourth-round pick. Ramsey was an instrumental part of their Super Bowl run in 2022.

March 18, 2021: Acquired Matthew Stafford From Lions

Matthew Stafford won the 2022 Super Bowl and holds a 7-2 playoff record since joining the Los Angeles Rams (Getty Images).

The trade that changed everything.

This blockbuster trade redefined the NFL over the last five seasons and is widely considered the biggest win-win trade in NFL history. Matthew Stafford brought a Super Bowl to LA, won an MVP and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over that span.

August 25, 2021: Acquired RB Sony Michel From Patriots

The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the Patriots in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick that later became a fourth-round selection after Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles during a preseason workout.

The trade occurred just before the start of the 2021 season and proved to be a valuable addition. Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season, then added 140 rushing yards and a touchdown during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning playoff run.

November 1, 2021: Acquired Edge Rusher Von Miller From Broncos

At the 2021 trade deadline, the Rams pushed all their chips to the center of the table, acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second-round and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Miller played a massive role in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI championship run, recording 31 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and 5.0 sacks in just eight regular-season games. He then elevated his play in the postseason, adding 14 tackles and 4.0 sacks during the Rams' four-game march to a Super Bowl title.

March 11, 2026: Acquired CB Trent McDuffie From Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Trent McDuffie #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the NFL 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

After coming up just short in the 2025 NFC Championship game, the Rams have now gone all in once again.

With their secondary a glaring issue last season, the Rams traded a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick for McDuffie.

Shortly after the trade, the Rams signed the 25-year-old Southern California native to a record-setting four-year, $124 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

June 1, 2026: Acquired Edge Rusher Myles Garrett From Browns

The current Super Bowl favorites have acquired the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. Garrett logged 23 sacks last season, setting the NFL's single-season all-time sack record.