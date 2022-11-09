National Football League
Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons 'want' Odell Beckham on Cowboys
1 hour ago

The Dallas Cowboys aren't even trying to hide it: They want Odell Beckham Jr.

One day after owner Jerry Jones praised the star wideout and said he'd "look pretty good" wearing a Cowboys uniform, two of the team's most prominent players intensified the recruitment.

"We want him," Ezekiel Elliott told reporters Wednesday. "We want OBJ"

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons elaborated even further on the topic, intimating Beckham can help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl. 

"S---, we can use him," Parsons said. "I think he's a great player. He'll expand this offense. He's a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s--- about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.

"If the guy on the market is talking about he wants to play, and he wants to win games, then s---, me too. I want to win it just as bad as you do. If you want to win games, come win games over here. Help us get to that bowl that you want. I want it."

This mutual flirtation could result in an actual contract soon enough. 

The free-agent receiver recently mentioned four teams — the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants — that he's considering. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer recently reported that Beckham is expected to be "fully cleared" at the end of the week from his torn ACL.

While the Cowboys are firmly in the NFC playoff mix at 6-2, they could certainly use a boost on offense. They hadn't eclipsed 25 points until their previous game against the rebuilding Bears. Their passing game has particularly underwhelmed, producing an average of 190.6 yards per game (25th in the NFL). Moreover, leading receiver CeeDee Lamb hasn't emerged into the No. 1 option the club envisioned upon selecting him No. 17 overall in 2020.  

Projecting what the 30-year-old Beckham can offer is tough, given that he's working his way back from a second ACL tear. He hasn't been a Pro Bowler in six years, but he did shine during his half-season cameo with the Los Angeles Rams last year. In 12 games, including playoffs, he tallied 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

He'll have a good look at two of his apparent finalists Sunday, as Dallas takes on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) in "America's Game of the Week" (FOX, 4:25 p.m. ET).

