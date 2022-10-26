National Football League
Ezekiel Elliott sidelined with right knee injury, uncertain to play vs. Bears
20 mins ago

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a right knee injury, which will keep him out of practice Wednesday and put his availability for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in question.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott will work to the side with the rehab group after he was forced to exit Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

Elliott took a hit to his right knee in the second quarter of Sunday's game, but returned to the field, finishing with 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-6 victory.

Backup running back Tony Pollard would be in line to handle a larger workload if Elliott ends up limited or is forced to miss time.

Through seven games this season, Elliott has totaled 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He played the majority of last season with partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

