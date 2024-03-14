National Football League Ex-Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on Browns trade: 'I feel like I'm wanted here' Updated Mar. 14, 2024 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns boosted their pass-catching corps this week, officially acquiring wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick.

How does Jeudy fit in Cleveland? He's an ideal addition, according to the veteran wideout.

"I heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago," Jeudy said Wednesday. "To actually be here, it's a surreal moment. So, I feel like I'm at the right spot because they have been trying to get me for a long time, so I feel like I'm wanted here."

"As a player, you always want to be in a place that you feel welcomed and want to make it feel like home and want to be wanted. And so, having that feeling is great."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeudy joins a Browns wide receiving core that includes Amari Cooper — who totaled a team and career-best 1,250 receiving yards last season — and Elijah Moore. The newcomer thinks this group could do damage on the outside.

"I feel like I could bring the same thing to the table — get open, create separation and make plays after the catch," Jeudy said. "I feel like we got a great set of receiving corps that could bring all that to the table, actually."

Jeudy also expressed that he could be a great "complement" to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose 2023 campaign ended after Week 10 due to a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old Jeudy spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Broncos, who selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the bulk of his time in Denver.

This past season, Jeudy totaled 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. The season prior, he logged a career-best 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, Cleveland averaged 217.2 passing yards (19th in the NFL), 118.6 rushing yards (12th), 335.9 total yards (16th) and 23.3 points (tied for 10th) per game. It was hampered by a season-ending knee injury to running back and four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb in Week 2 and the aforementioned Watson injury, albeit, veteran Joe Flacco played admirably in Watson's place down the stretch.

The Browns finished the regular season at 11-6, but they then lost to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos National Football League

share