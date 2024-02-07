National Football League Eric Bieniemy helped out Chiefs ahead of AFC title win vs. Ravens Updated Feb. 7, 2024 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eric Bieniemy's time with the Washington Commanders is over, but before it was announced he wouldn't be retained as their offensive coordinator, he helped out his former team.

The former Kansas City offensive coordinator sat in on Chiefs offensive meetings and spoke with players ahead of their AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes shared with reporters on Wednesday.

"It's always great to have EB (Bieniemy) be in the building, just being there and the energy that he brings and the mentality that he brings," Mahomes said. "He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. So just having him back in the building was really cool, and listening to him talk and his energy ... I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps, like, 'Hey, we got EB's back here.'

"Obviously he didn't get that head-coaching opportunity, but I'm excited for him to continue to coach football and continue to make his impact on the game."

Even though Bieniemy is out of a job and has strong connections to the Chiefs, it doesn't sound like a return to Kansas City is in his future — at least not now. Andy Reid told reporters "I have no spot right now" when asked about a possible return. But he did praise his former assistant coach.

"I think his coaching future is great,'' Reid said. "I'm obviously a big fan of his, and I know the things that he can do."

Bieniemy came to prominence as a coach during his time in Kansas City, serving as Mahomes' offensive coordinator for the QB's first five seasons as a starter. Mahomes won two MVPs and Super Bowls under Bieniemy's tutelage, which also helped the Chiefs hold the best total and scoring offense in 2022.

Yet, Bieniemy struggled to land a head coaching opportunity with another team despite several interviews. He was never the full-time playcaller with the Chiefs, as head coach Andy Reid has held that duty.

As a result, Bieniemy opted to go to the Commanders to be their offensive coordinator after his contract expired with the Chiefs during the 2023 offseason. But things didn't go well for the Commanders' offense, which ranked 24th in yards and 25th in scoring. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell struggled as the season went along as well, throwing for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, but led the league in interceptions (21) and sacks (65).

New Commanders head coach Dan Quinn opted not to retain Bieniemy, hiring Kliff Kingsbury to be the team's next offensive coordinator.

"We won't work together here," Quinn told reporters on Monday, "[but] I wanted him to know I really respect the work he's done. I wish him nothing but the best."

There aren't many top jobs open this offseason. All eight head coaching vacancies are filled, and the Seahawks are the only team currently without an offensive coordinator or even reported plans to hire a coach to be their offensive coordinator.





