National Football League
Eagles WR A.J. Brown out for Monday's game with hamstring injury
National Football League

Eagles WR A.J. Brown out for Monday's game with hamstring injury

Published Sep. 15, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday's home opener against Atlanta with a hamstring injury.

Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win against Green Bay, appeared on Friday's injury report. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Brown "got a little tight in practice" but offered no other specifics.

Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Eagles and has been one of the top receivers in the NFL since his rookie season with Tennessee in 2019. Brown signed a three-year contract extension in April that included $84 million in guaranteed money.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 draft and signed him to a four-year deal worth $100 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Brown, Jalen Hurts will turn more to wideout DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and return specialist Britain Covey against the Falcons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey placed on IR with calf, Achilles injuries

49ers' Christian McCaffrey placed on IR with calf, Achilles injuries

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes