National Football League Eagles WR A.J. Brown out for Monday's game with hamstring injury Published Sep. 15, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday's home opener against Atlanta with a hamstring injury.

Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win against Green Bay, appeared on Friday's injury report. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Brown "got a little tight in practice" but offered no other specifics.

Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Eagles and has been one of the top receivers in the NFL since his rookie season with Tennessee in 2019. Brown signed a three-year contract extension in April that included $84 million in guaranteed money.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 draft and signed him to a four-year deal worth $100 million.

Without Brown, Jalen Hurts will turn more to wideout DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and return specialist Britain Covey against the Falcons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

