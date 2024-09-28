National Football League Eagles vs. Buccaneers 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Sep. 28, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) are favored by one point versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on September 29, 2024, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the matchup.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Information updated as of September 28, 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Eagles -1 -108 -112 42 -110 -110

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Buccaneers (+1)

Pick OU: Over (42)

Prediction: Buccaneers 23 - Eagles 20

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Game Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Location: Tampa, Florida

TV: Watch on FOX

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Last week we struck gold with the Eagles, who dominated the Saints and, despite Nick Siranni’s best efforts, got the cover on the road. But it was a costly win, as star tackle Lane Johnson was lost to a concussion, DeVonta Smith also left the game due to a concussion, and A.J. Brown missed the game due to a hamstring.

Why this is really important is that next week the Eagles have a bye. Would the Eagles really try to rush back any of that trio with the potential for an extra week of rest?

I’m on Tampa here, anticipating the Eagles won’t rush back anyone as this is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s less a bet on Tampa here, but more a fade of the Eagles.

The Bucs looked awful last week, which was predictable off the win against the Lions. Tampa has injury issues of its own — start with defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea — and there’s a world where Saquon Barkley rushes for 150 yards and the Eagles steal a road win.

But will they be able to get margin, or is this going to be a 13-12 Eagles win?

It is a revenge spot for Philly after the playoff humiliation. Also, keep an eye on tropical storm Helene, which could create a windy, sloppy field.

PICK: Buccaneers (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head matchups, Tampa Bay has beaten Philadelphia four times.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Tampa Bay has racked up 129 points against Philadelphia, while allowing only 92 points.

Philadelphia Betting Info

Philadelphia has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when favored by 1 point or more this season (in two opportunities).

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles have been moneyline favorites two other times this season, and they split them.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 54.1%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 244.3 (733) 5 Rush yards 167.3 (502) 3 Points scored 23.3 (70) 12 Pass yards against 204.7 (614) 17 Rush yards against 134.7 (404) 24 Points allowed 21.0 (63) 17

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

On the ground, Saquon Barkley averages 5.6 yards per attempt (fifth in the NFL) and 117.0 yards per game for 351 total rushing yards (first in the NFL). He has scored four rushing touchdowns this season.

Barkley has been targeted 11 times in the receiving game and has 10 catches (3.3 per game) for 53 yards (17.7 per game) and one TD.

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 772 yards (fifth in the NFL), three touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He averages 257.3 yards per game and 7.6 per attempt, while completing 70.6%.

He has added 143 rushing yards (47.7 per game) and one touchdown on the ground.

In three games played, DeVonta Smith is averaging 79.7 yards and 7.0 receptions per game to total 239 receiving yards (ninth in the NFL) and 21 catches (fourth in the NFL). He's been targeted 28 times, and has one receiving touchdown.

Dallas Goedert has put up 239 receiving yards (ninth in the NFL) without a touchdown with 17 catches on 20 targets. He's averaging 5.7 receptions and 79.7 yards per game.

Defense

On defense, Zack Baun has 2.0 sacks (first on the Eagles) to go with 1.0 TFL and 37 tackles in 2024.

Reed Blankenship has 20 tackles and two interceptions this season. He's second on the Eagles in tackles.

Nakobe Dean has totaled 19 tackles and 3.0 TFL this year. He's third on the Eagles in tackles.

So far this season, Quinyon Mitchell has 12 tackles.

Tampa Bay Betting Info

Tampa Bay has covered the spread two times over three games with a set number.

The Buccaneers have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

This season, Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once.

The Buccaneers won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.5% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 186.0 (558) 23 Rush yards 91.0 (273) 26 Points scored 21.3 (64) 15 Pass yards against 233.7 (701) 24 Rush yards against 137.7 (413) 25 Points allowed 20.7 (62) 15

Tampa Bay's Key Players

Offense

Baker Mayfield is averaging 7.8 passing yards per attempt (seventh in the NFL) and 212.3 yards per game this year, completing 74.4% of his passes on the way to 637 total yards, six touchdowns (third in the NFL) and two interceptions through three games.

On the ground, Mayfield has added one rushing touchdown and 55 rushing yards (third on the Buccaneers).

Chris Godwin has 253 receiving yards (eighth in the NFL) and three touchdowns (first in the NFL) on 21 receptions (fourth in the NFL), while being targeted 25 times.

Through three games played this season, Mike Evans has 10 catches (3.3 receptions per game on five targets per game) for 120 yards and two receiving touchdowns (10th in the NFL).

Bucky Irving has 154 rushing yards (leading the Buccaneers), without scoring a rushing touchdown, while averaging 51.3 yards per game and 6.2 per attempt (third in the NFL).

Defense

So far in 2024, Christian Izien has put up 20 tackles and one interception through three games.

Jamel Dean has 28 tackles. He leads the Buccaneers in tackles.

Sirvocea Dennis has recorded 1.0 sack (first on the Buccaneers) as well as 1.0 TFL and 20 tackles in the 2024 season.

Jordan Whitehead has 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

