Eagles’ Dallas Goedert makes risky revelation: Taylor Swift is 'not on my playlist'
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has his personal playlist, but Taylor Swift does not appear on it.
"Is she the one that sings 'Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls?'" Goedert jokingly said at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night when he heard teammate and right tackle Lane Johnson signing TLC's "Waterfalls" in the background.
"Taylor Swift … she's an incredible artist, but she ain't on my playlist," Goedert added.
As he made the dangerous decision to risk the wrath of Swift's rabid fan base, Goedert revealed the music he does listen to.
"I'm more of a Philly guy, Meek Mill. Obviously, I've been listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. I won't get to see him at the halftime show, but I'm sure he's going to put on quite the performance."
Goedert has spent his entire seven-year career with the Eagles (2018-present). Across Philadelphia's three games this postseason, Goedert has totaled 15 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown.
Swift, of course, has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce since the 2023 NFL season, and she is expected to be in attendance when the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LIX.
Later on Monday, Kelce said the couple try to "manifest things":
So if Goedert has a particularly bad game against the Chiefs, Swift will still never beat those "sorcery allegations."
Find coverage of the rest of Super Bowl Opening Night here. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
Related Stories:
- Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
- Two years after reaching the Super Bowl, these Eagles are even better
- Patrick Mahomes is tearing down great QB legacies before they can even start
- Why a 'special' Saquon Barkley is the NFL's Most Valuable Player
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
From Mahomes to Jordan: The 10 best 7-year peaks of the past 40 years
How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl: Skill Challenge, game, dates, schedule
-
2025 Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, time, more
What are the 10 best Super Bowl foods?
Eagles, Chiefs land in New Orleans for Super Bowl week
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Texans bring on Rams assistant Nick Caley as new OC
2025 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters: Final results, Voting leaders
Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'I'm definitely not retiring' after Super Bowl LIX
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
From Mahomes to Jordan: The 10 best 7-year peaks of the past 40 years
How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl: Skill Challenge, game, dates, schedule
-
2025 Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing, time, more
What are the 10 best Super Bowl foods?
Eagles, Chiefs land in New Orleans for Super Bowl week
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: Texans bring on Rams assistant Nick Caley as new OC
2025 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters: Final results, Voting leaders
Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'I'm definitely not retiring' after Super Bowl LIX