National Football League Eagles' Dallas Goedert makes risky revelation: Taylor Swift is 'not on my playlist' Updated Feb. 3, 2025 10:33 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has his personal playlist, but Taylor Swift does not appear on it.

"Is she the one that sings 'Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls?'" Goedert jokingly said at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night when he heard teammate and right tackle Lane Johnson signing TLC's "Waterfalls" in the background.

"Taylor Swift … she's an incredible artist, but she ain't on my playlist," Goedert added.

As he made the dangerous decision to risk the wrath of Swift's rabid fan base, Goedert revealed the music he does listen to.

"I'm more of a Philly guy, Meek Mill. Obviously, I've been listening to a lot of Kendrick Lamar. I won't get to see him at the halftime show, but I'm sure he's going to put on quite the performance."

Goedert has spent his entire seven-year career with the Eagles (2018-present). Across Philadelphia's three games this postseason, Goedert has totaled 15 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Swift, of course, has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce since the 2023 NFL season, and she is expected to be in attendance when the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LIX.

Later on Monday, Kelce said the couple try to "manifest things":

So if Goedert has a particularly bad game against the Chiefs, Swift will still never beat those "sorcery allegations."

Find coverage of the rest of Super Bowl Opening Night here. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

