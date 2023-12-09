National Football League Eagles' security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for SNF vs. Cowboys Published Dec. 9, 2023 11:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has banned Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sideline for one game for his role in an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the league is still reviewing all aspects of the altercation.

DiSandro is still permitted to perform his normal duties and will travel with the team and be in the stadium on Sunday when Philadelphia (10-2) plays Dallas (9-3). He’ll also be in the locker room and tunnel.

The incident occurred after Greenlaw bodyslammed Eagles WR DeVonta Smith , after which Philadelphia's sideline pressured referees to flag Greenlaw, who responded by shoving his finger into DiSandro's face after DiSandro put his hands on Greenlaw. Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were separated and ejected from the game for their actions.

DiSandro, also known as "Big Dom," serves as Philadelphia's senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer and has been with the team for 25 seasons, according to the team's website .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

