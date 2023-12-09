National Football League
Eagles' security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for SNF vs. Cowboys
National Football League

Eagles' security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for SNF vs. Cowboys

Published Dec. 9, 2023 11:46 a.m. ET

The NFL has banned Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sideline for one game for his role in an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the league is still reviewing all aspects of the altercation.

DiSandro is still permitted to perform his normal duties and will travel with the team and be in the stadium on Sunday when Philadelphia (10-2) plays Dallas (9-3). He’ll also be in the locker room and tunnel.

The incident occurred after Greenlaw bodyslammed Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, after which Philadelphia's sideline pressured referees to flag Greenlaw, who responded by shoving his finger into DiSandro's face after DiSandro put his hands on Greenlaw. Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were separated and ejected from the game for their actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

DiSandro, also known as "Big Dom," serves as Philadelphia's senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer and has been with the team for 25 seasons, according to the team's website.

[Related: Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
San Francisco 49ers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why can't Tyreek Hill win NFL MVP? 'The Dolphins go as Hill goes'

Why can't Tyreek Hill win NFL MVP? 'The Dolphins go as Hill goes'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes