Eagles reportedly give Haason Reddick permission to seek trade
A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were preparing to take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Edge rusher Haason Reddick led the NFL's best pass rush, being named a second-team All-Pro after 16 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles. A lot has changed in the last year.
Philadelphia started the 2023 season hot after losing last year's Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the team sputtered down the stretch and lost in the playoffs' wild-card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both coordinators are gone and hard questions are being asked. On Sunday, NFL Media reported that Reddick has been granted permission to look for a trade.
The 29-year-old was a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season in 2023, finishing the season with 11 sacks and 23 QB hits. He has a $21.8 million cap hit for the coming season, the final in a three-year contract he signed with Philadelphia after beginning his career in Arizona. He'd almost certainly want a contract extension and a raise from any team dealing for him.
Last season, cornerback Darius Slay was also given permission to seek a trade by the Eagles. But the team ended up bringing Slay back this season. That's certainly in play, but if Reddick is available, he'll certainly have suitors.
