National Football League
Eagles reportedly give Haason Reddick permission to seek trade
National Football League

Eagles reportedly give Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

Published Feb. 11, 2024 12:18 p.m. ET

A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were preparing to take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Edge rusher Haason Reddick led the NFL's best pass rush, being named a second-team All-Pro after 16 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles. A lot has changed in the last year.

Philadelphia started the 2023 season hot after losing last year's Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. But the team sputtered down the stretch and lost in the playoffs' wild-card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both coordinators are gone and hard questions are being asked. On Sunday, NFL Media reported that Reddick has been granted permission to look for a trade.

The 29-year-old was a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season in 2023, finishing the season with 11 sacks and 23 QB hits. He has a $21.8 million cap hit for the coming season, the final in a three-year contract he signed with Philadelphia after beginning his career in Arizona. He'd almost certainly want a contract extension and a raise from any team dealing for him.

Last season, cornerback Darius Slay was also given permission to seek a trade by the Eagles. But the team ended up bringing Slay back this season. That's certainly in play, but if Reddick is available, he'll certainly have suitors.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Drake wagers $1.15 million on Chiefs, tracking other big bets

2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Drake wagers $1.15 million on Chiefs, tracking other big bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes