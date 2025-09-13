Philadelphia Eagles In Pursuit of Greatness, Jalen Hurts Studies the GOATs: ‘Success Leaves Clues’ Updated Sep. 14, 2025 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The two best games of Jalen Hurts’ career might have come in Super Bowls. The first one, though, didn’t end with him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

It was a great learning moment, however, as he continued his journey to become an elite quarterback and leader in the Eagles' locker room.

"It showed me how bad I really wanted it," Hurts told Charissa Thompson on "FOX NFL Sunday" ahead of the Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

Hurts went 17-of-22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns in the Super Bowl against Kansas City, and he added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was named Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts on influence of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and other legends on his career Charissa Thompson sat down with Jalen Hurts to discuss what he learned from his Super Bowl win and previous loss. Additionally, Jalen spoke about the impact that Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant and other sports legends have had on his career.

But Hurts isn't focused on any of that at this point.

"It’s a new season," he said. "Nothing in the past, nothing in the future — none of it matters. It’s just about what we do with the moments we have right now."

The next step in Hurts’ development is maintaining that level of greatness. He has sought out greatness across sports, looking for lessons from some of the best to play their games.

"Success leaves clues," Hurts said.

In the Eagles’ home opener, Michael Jordan was in attendance. Hurts did the famous Jordan shoulder shrug after a touchdown to pay homage to the NBA legend. In his pursuit of finding out what drives the best athletes to ever play the game, he found out who the root of it all was.

"I met Kobe before he passed, and meeting these guys, I’m like, ‘Where does it come from? It comes from MJ.’

"I’m still trying to learn as much as I can. I’m looking at those who serve as examples — it’s MJ, it’s Derek Jeter, it’s Peyton Manning, it’s Tom Brady."

'NFL on FOX' crew breaks down Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch 'NFL on FOX' crew broke down the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rematch.

So, in looking for those clues, what’s the lesson?

"It demands what it demands," Hurts said. "It’s just a matter of if you’re going to do it or not."

On what the challenge for this season is, Hurts said it's to "continue to challenge myself to have the right kind of focus every day so I can serve as the best version of myself for my teammates."

