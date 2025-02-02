National Football League
Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'I'm definitely not retiring' after Super Bowl LIX
National Football League

Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'I'm definitely not retiring' after Super Bowl LIX

Published Feb. 2, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will be 35 at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Could Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) be his final game?

No chance, according to Johnson.

"I'm definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose," Johnson said Saturday. "I'm definitely playing next year. That's really how you take it — I guess when you get up in age — one year at a time. But physically, I feel a lot better than I have in the past probably couple [of] years. I feel really good. For being this late in the year, it's usually not like that. I'm thankful. We've got a good team here to help us with all that."

Johnson, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has been Philadelphia's primary right tackle since his 2013 rookie season. Super Bowl LIX will mark the third Super Bowl he has started for the Eagles, with Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LVII being the other two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is sixth among offensive tackles this season in pass blocking grade (88.1), seventh in overall grade (85.4) and 12th in run blocking grade (80.0), according to Pro Football Focus.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles’ Tush Push break through the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense?

Can the Philadelphia Eagles’ Tush Push break through the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense?

Two years ago, Johnson and the Eagles lost a heartbreaker to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, blowing a 24-14 halftime lead and losing 38-35. They're out for vengeance next week.

"We didn't finish what we started a couple [of] years ago," Johnson said. "We have a big chance to go play well and do something special. That's on our mind, but really, for me, I don't try to get caught up in the emotions of it. I just see it as something in the way, and we've got to find a way to get it out of our way."

As for the battle on Johnson's side of the ball, Philadelphia's offense averaged 187.9 passing yards (29th in the NFL), 179.3 rushing yards (second), 367.2 total yards (eighth) and 27.2 points (seventh) per game in the regular season. The Eagles will face a Chiefs defense that surrendered 218.8 passing yards (18th), 101.8 rushing yards (eighth), 320.6 total yards (ninth) and 19.2 points (fourth) per game in the regular season.

Should the Eagles prevail, they'd end the Chiefs' bid to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: From Mahomes to Jordan: The 10 best 7-year peaks of the past 40 years

From Mahomes to Jordan: The 10 best 7-year peaks of the past 40 years

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes