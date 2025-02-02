National Football League Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'I'm definitely not retiring' after Super Bowl LIX Published Feb. 2, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will be 35 at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Could Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) be his final game?

No chance, according to Johnson.

"I'm definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose," Johnson said Saturday. "I'm definitely playing next year. That's really how you take it — I guess when you get up in age — one year at a time. But physically, I feel a lot better than I have in the past probably couple [of] years. I feel really good. For being this late in the year, it's usually not like that. I'm thankful. We've got a good team here to help us with all that."

Johnson, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, has been Philadelphia's primary right tackle since his 2013 rookie season. Super Bowl LIX will mark the third Super Bowl he has started for the Eagles, with Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LVII being the other two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is sixth among offensive tackles this season in pass blocking grade (88.1), seventh in overall grade (85.4) and 12th in run blocking grade (80.0), according to Pro Football Focus.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles’ Tush Push break through the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense?

Two years ago, Johnson and the Eagles lost a heartbreaker to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, blowing a 24-14 halftime lead and losing 38-35. They're out for vengeance next week.

"We didn't finish what we started a couple [of] years ago," Johnson said. "We have a big chance to go play well and do something special. That's on our mind, but really, for me, I don't try to get caught up in the emotions of it. I just see it as something in the way, and we've got to find a way to get it out of our way."

As for the battle on Johnson's side of the ball, Philadelphia's offense averaged 187.9 passing yards (29th in the NFL), 179.3 rushing yards (second), 367.2 total yards (eighth) and 27.2 points (seventh) per game in the regular season. The Eagles will face a Chiefs defense that surrendered 218.8 passing yards (18th), 101.8 rushing yards (eighth), 320.6 total yards (ninth) and 19.2 points (fourth) per game in the regular season.

Should the Eagles prevail, they'd end the Chiefs' bid to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

share