Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns master's degree from Oklahoma
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts earns master's degree from Oklahoma

Updated May. 13, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl and signing a huge contract extension, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to have a great year.

On Friday, the 24-year-old took a big step academically, earning a master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

Hurts played the first three years of his college career at Alabama, where he ultimately shared playing time with Tua Tagovailoa. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 for his senior season and began working on his master's degree at the time.

He also had a great season with the Sooners on the field, passing for 3,851 yards, with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Sooners went 12-2 that season and Hurts finished second in Heisman Trophy voting to LSU's Joe Burrow.

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. He is 23-11 as a starter for the Eagles and led Philly to the Super Bowl in February, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension last month.

Philadelphia Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Jalen Hurts
