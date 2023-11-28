National Football League
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni hasn't yet thought about Frank Reich staff addition
Updated Nov. 28, 2023 4:45 p.m. ET

When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach last season, Nick Sirianni entertained the idea of adding his former football mentor to his Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. 

However, with the Carolina Panthers dismissing Reich from his coaching duties Monday, Sirianni admitted that he hadn't given much thought to his previous notion this time around. 

"You know what, it's obviously very early with everything going on, so I haven't thought about that quite yet," Sirianna said, according to Pro Football Talk. "As far as bringing somebody in, in the middle of the year, what goes into that, a lot of times, is familiarity with the person. So that's what goes into that quite often, is the familiarity with the coach, the relationship with the coach.

"But, I'm not there yet. Obviously, we just finished up our evaluation of our game and starting in San Francisco.

Previously, Sirianni was picked by Reich as the Colts offensive coordinator, where he served for three seasons. When the Eagles considered Sirianni as a head-coaching candidate in 2021, Reich put in a strong recommendation for his OC. 

Regardless of Sirianni's comments, the possibility of Reich joining Philadelphia's staff this season undoubtedly remains in the minds of Eagles fans.

