Eagles-Giants matchup a tale of two teams headed in opposite directions

The most important game on the schedule for the Giants is still more than a week away. That's when they'll go down to Washington to settle their differences with the Commanders and resolve their recent 20-20 tie. That game might just determine which of those two NFC East teams gets into the playoffs.

The Giants (7-4-1) sure would make their path a lot easier if they could somehow upset the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at the Meadowlands on Sunday.

But, really, that seems like a lot to ask.

"They're playing at a really high level," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "That's why they're the best team in the league. Their defensive line, their receivers, their quarterback, their offensive line is as good as it gets. The running game is really good. Their defense, their corners, they can rush the passer and stop the run.

"There's a reason why they're 11-1."

And there are reasons why the Giants are 0-2-1 in their past three games, after a surprising — but nail-biting — 7-2 start. Their issues, particularly with their anemic offense, that have been lurking all season long finally have caught up to them. That was really evident late in their tie with the Commanders, when they blew a great chance to win because they gained just 83 yards over the final 40 minutes (eight full drives) of that game.

Anything close to a performance like that and the Giants won't stand a chance against the high-powered Eagles, who reasserted themselves as Super Bowl contenders — if not outright favorites— with their dominant 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. It was the Eagles' most physical performance of the year, as they held the Titans to just 209 yards and sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times, while Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another.

And after shutting down Titans running back Derrick Henry, who gained just 30 yards on 11 carries, the Eagles once again look like a team without a flaw.

"You understand that going in the game," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. "They're a good team. They're an explosive offense. They've got a good defense. We've got to play our best ball."

Here's a closer look at the showdown between two teams in what is still the best division in the NFL.

What's at stake for the Eagles: They finally looked like their old selves on Sunday when they drubbed the Titans, putting a lackluster (but 4-1) November behind them. Now they turn their attention toward keeping their two-game cushion over the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in the NFC East, and staying one step ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) in the chase for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles have the tiebreakers over both those teams, so they're in good shape. But tripping over the struggling Giants would tighten things up. Oh, by the way, if they win on Sunday, they clinch their inevitable playoff berth.

What's at stake for the Giants: A team that looked like a playoff lock at 7-2 is fighting for its playoff life, in a three-team race (with Washington and Seattle) for the final two spots. The Giants are looking at a painfully difficult slate, with two games against the Eagles and one against the Vikings left on their schedule, so they're going to need to steal a win somewhere. A win in this game would give them a one-game cushion heading into their rematch with the Commanders in Washington — a cushion they desperately need.

Key matchup: Eagles defensive line vs. Giants offensive line

Every Giants game comes down to the same thing: Stop Saquon Barkley, stop the Giants. They have virtually no ability to sustain a passing attack in general, and surely won't if the Eagles can pressure Jones — like they did to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill last week when they sacked him six times. The Eagles defensive line was outstanding against Tennessee, shutting down Henry and manhandling the Titans offensive line.

The Giants offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL and has been decimated by injuries. It will be healthier in this game, but it's still a big mismatch. And if the line can't clear room for Barkley and keep Jones upright, New York might have trouble scoring at all.

Key stat: The Giants are 7-1 when Barkley rushes for 70-plus yards this season. Unfortunately for them, he has averaged just 41.3 rushing yards per game over the past three weeks. He has 1,055 yards on the season — his best total since he was a rookie and fourth in the NFL — and he has averaged 87.9 yards per game. But his last three games against the Lions, Cowboys and Commanders have been awful. It's not all his fault, but he looks worn down, like he can't make defenders miss as easily as he did early in the season.

Prediction: The Eagles average 28.2 points per game. The Giants haven't scored more than 27 points since Week 2 last year — a stretch of 27 games. The Eagles have the NFL's best passing defense, giving up only 179.8 yards per game. The Giants only average 180.4 yards passing (fifth-worst in the NFL). The Eagles are second in the NFL with 42 sacks. The Giants have given up 37 sacks (fifth-worst). Get the picture? It's a bad, bad matchup for the Giants, even if they were playing well — which they are not.

Eagles 33, Giants 17

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

