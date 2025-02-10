National Football League Eagles and Chiefs put on a show, projects to be most watched Super Bowl ever Updated Feb. 10, 2025 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LIX had something for everyone. The Kansas City Chiefs had the chance to make history and become the NFL's first ever three-peat champions. The Philadelphia Eagles had a chance to stop the Chiefs' reign.

Even casual observers had a reason to watch, whether it was Lady Gaga's moving tribute to the city of New Orleans before kickoff, Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar's groundbreaking halftime show or to see which commercials delivered the best bits (yes, Bill Belichick did join the DunKings).

So it should come as no surprise that Super Bowl LIX was the most watched Super Bowl ever with a projected 126 million viewers, according to FOX Sports.

The Eagles won in a 40-22 blowout, the first time since 2021 that the Super Bowl had been decided by double digits. But the game was still fun, filled with plays we'll be talking about for years to come.

In the second quarter, which was when the audience peaked with 135.7 million viewers, Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean became the first player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday. The 22-year-old picked off Patrick Mahomes and ran it back for a score — one of three turnovers forced by a relentless Philadelphia defense.

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts put together the best performance of his career as he led the Eagles with three touchdowns, including a beauty of a throw to DeVonta Smith that put the game out of reach.

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard TD, extending Eagles' lead vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Though Hurts outdueled Mahomes, the Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback still had a couple of highlight-worthy plays, such as his 50-yard bomb to rookie receiver Xavier Worthy.

In all, Super Bowl LIX was pure entertainment — and it gave Super Bowl LX a lot to live up to next year.

