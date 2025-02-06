National Football League Best Super Bowl commercials of 2025 Published Feb. 6, 2025 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking to make history when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX). But football isn't the only thing to enjoy about Super Bowl Sunday.

Many of the most memorable commercials of the year will first air on Sunday. With the game being the most-watched event in America every year, companies bring out the stars and get creative in the best ways possible.

There have been several iconic Super Bowl ads over the years as a result. Will there be another to add to the list this year? Some companies have already released their ads for Super Bowl LIX. Let's take an early look at them.

When Sally met Hellmann's

If you're going to revive a scene from "When Harry Met Sally…" for a Super Bowl ad, it's got to be the scene at Katz's Deli. In Hellmann's Super Bowl ad, Meg Ryan reprised her role as Sally and enjoyed her sandwich after placing mayo on it.

"This one's real," Billy Crystal quipped.

"Now, that is a sandwich," Ryan replied.

Sydney Sweeney dropped the iconic line from the scene: "I'll have what she's having."

The DunKings are back for Dunkin'

After unveiling the DunKings in last year's Super Bowl, Dunkin' brought them back this year. This time, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck recruited fellow Massachusetts native Jeremy Strong to join them. But the method actor was entrenched as coffee beans, teasing that second part of the commercial is coming.

The Fast and Häagen-Dazs

In its first-ever Super Bowl ad, Häagen-Dazs called on the "Fast & Furious" franchise to help take it to the next level. As Vin Diesel's character speeds away, Michelle Rodriguez pulled out a Häagen-Dazs treat to calm the vibes. Ludacris pulled up next to the couple and asked, "What about the fast life?"

"Not today," a blissful Vin Diesel responded.

The Muppets use Booking.com for their vacation

Everyone has different preferences for their ideal vacations. Booking.com showcased that, with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Animal and Statler & Waldorf each showing where they want to go for their vacations.

Gordon Ramsey cooks for aliens, but not the kind you think for HexClad

When new alien species arrived at Alien 51, the "Hell's Kitchen" star on FOX was called in to cook for the described foodies. As Ramsey was surrounded by aliens, he prepared to cook using HexClad items. But he was surprised to see that the alien he was cooking for was Pete Davidson, not the creatures.

"All famous people are aliens," Davidson said.

"I'm not," Ramsey said.

"I mean, like, really famous people," Davidson replied, getting a laughter from the creatures.

Budweiser brings back the Clydesdales again

Once again, the Clydesdales were featured in Budweiser's Super Bowl ad. This year, a young foal proves its worth by getting a keg that fell off its wagon to its destination, traveling solo for a long distance to save the day.

A Doritos abduction

Doritos' Super Bowl ad was the result of a fan contest, with winners Dylan Bradshaw and Nate Norell directing a commercial that might be a nightmare for many Doritos enjoyers. A human fights for his bag of Doritos with aliens before the two sides have a peaceful ending and enjoy the chips together.

Instacart brings the brand mascots to your door

Instacart brought a delivery to life in its Super Bowl ad, having the mascots for Cheetos, Mr. Clean, Kool-Aid, Energizer, Old Spice and more arriving at the door of a delivery before turning into the brands they represent.

Michelob Ultra Hustle

When a younger couple arrived at a pickleball court with a Michelob Ultra, they were challenged by actors Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe for the beer. The actors smoked the younger couple and found motivation to keep playing pickleball by spotting those who had Michelob Ultras.

O'Hara and Dafoe kept beating others for Michelobs before beating a team of Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu. Eventually, the duo won a pickleball championship — and a lot of Michelob Ultras.

Flying mustaches almost save the day for a party in need of Pringles

Adam Brody ran out of Pringles at a party he was at and was seeking more. Instead of going outside to get some, Mr. P advised him to blow into the can.

He did, causing the mustaches to fly off Nick Offerman, Andy Reid and James Harden and onto Pringles cans at a local supermarket to fly to Brody. The Pringles cans flew into the window, though, and someone else ended up with Harden's mustache.

Andy Reid poses as hand model in Skechers ad

It'll be hard to miss the Kansas City Chiefs head coach on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to coaching the game, Reid will appear in multiple Super Bowl ads.

Reid's actually the star of the Skechers ad, sharing that the company's shoes are good for his hands as he doesn't need to add extra wear and tear to impact his career as a hand model.

David Beckham and Other David Beckham share a Stella Artois

In Stella Artois' Super Bowl ad, the English soccer star was informed by his parents that he actually has a twin brother named "Other David Beckham" living in the United States.

Beckham decided to meet his twin brother, which is played by Matt Damon. As Other David Beckham introduces Beckham to football and some staples of American culture, the Other David Beckham shows off his kicking ability by booting a football far away.

The two were able to eventually bond, though, as they found out they both drink Stellas.

Coors Light delivers a case to help with a case of the Mondays

Many of us will be dealing with a case of the Mondays following Super Bowl Sunday. In its Super Bowl ad, Coors Light had sloths moving slowly doing human tasks to depict the realities of Mondays. But Coors Light came to save the day, making a "better case" of beer to help us chill.

Little Caesers' crazy puffs make Eugene Levy's eyebrows fly away

Pringles isn't the only one who made an ad with flying hair. In Little Caesers' ad, Levy tried the pizzamaker's crazy puffs as he walked to his car. After a bite, his eyebrows flew away like a bug, traveling all over town and landing on some people for a moment before flying back to Levy.

Matthew McConaughey connects moments of football history with food for Uber Eats

In a recent commercial for Uber Eats, McConaughey told Christian McCaffrey that football's purpose is to make us hungry. In Uber Eats' Super Bowl ad, he went through nearly 150 years of football history to prove that point. He made food connections with several key point in football history, even playing Peyton Manning to suggest that the quarterback's iconic call at the line of scrimmage was, "Omaha! (Steaks)."

The commercial features cameos from Martha Stewart, Greta Gerwig, Charli XCX, Kevin Bacon and Sean Evans.

Coffee Made makes the tongue go crazy

In Nestle Coffee Mate's first Super Bowl ad, a fan watching the Super Bowl places some Coffee Made on top of his drink. After taking a sip, some of the Coffee Made remained on his upper lip. As he licked it away, a tongue concert broke out.

Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg standup to hate

In a serious ad, Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism featured Brady and Snoop Dogg hurling insults at each other before a message saying, "The reasons for hate are as stupid as they sound."

"Man, I hate that things are so bad that we have to do a commercial about it," Snoop Dogg told Brady.

Dove sends an encouraging message to young girls in sports

For the second straight year, Dove is using its Super Bowl ad to try and promote girls' and women's participation in sports. In this year's ad, a 3-year-old joyfully runs down the sidewalk.

"At 3, these legs are unstoppable. At 14, she'll think they're unbearable," a message during the ad read. "1 in 2 girls who quit sports are criticized for their body type. Let's change the way we talk about our girls."

Nothing can stop us from enjoying Tonino's Pizza Rolls

For its first ever Super Bowl ad, Tonino's Pizza Rolls also featured an alien. As the alien enjoyed the pizza snack with humans before taking off, it seemed to be severely injured before it was supposed to go away. Three kids screamed, but comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson kept eating their pizza rolls.

"It's just a part of life," Robinson told the kids.

