National Football League Eagles' Brandon Graham to miss rest of season after tearing triceps vs. Rams Published Nov. 25, 2024 11:03 a.m. ET

Brandon Graham expects to miss the rest of the season after the veteran edge rusher tore his triceps in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

"If I had to go out like this, I gave everything I got," Graham said.

Graham said he had been dealing with tendinitis in his triceps before sustaining the injury.

"But this time, it was different," Graham said. "It stung a little longer. And then, when they tried to examine me, I knew something wasn’t right."

Graham had two tackles and one sack, leading a defensive front that constantly harassed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and sacked him five times. Graham has 3.5 sacks this season, his 15th with the Eagles.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said he wanted more information about the injury before confirming Graham would be out for the year. He called Graham "one of my favorite guys I’ve ever been able to coach."

"Again, I’m not ready to talk about it yet," Sirianni added. "Holding out hope, and we’ll see."

Graham has been a stalwart for the Eagles since they drafted him 13th overall in 2010. He has 76.5 career sacks, having moved into third in franchise history when he took down Stafford in the second quarter.

Graham’s most productive season came in 2022 when he racked up 11.0 sacks. He was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning team after the 2017 season, forcing a fumble in the 41-33 victory over New England.

Running back Saquon Barkley credited Graham for helping him adjust quickly to the Eagles after playing the previous six seasons for the NFC East rival New York Giants.

"The energy and the passion that he brings — not only to this team but to this city — he epitomizes what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle," Barkley said. "All of us have got to get in line and try to do the things he accomplished. But one thing we know about BG, he’s going to come to work still with a smile on his face, and on Sundays when that team is walking by … he’s a leader of this team, and we’re going to rally around him and have his back."

