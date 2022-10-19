National Football League Eagles, Bills, Chiefs duel for top spot in Nick Wright's NFL Tiers 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nick Wright's tiers have been shaken up going into Week 7.

With the Bills narrowly defeating the Chiefs on Sunday, the two highly rated teams will have to duke it out with the still undefeated Eagles for top spot on the tiers.

Here are Wright's rankings, starting at the bottom and working to the top.

Josh Allen, Bills challenge Chiefs atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are joined by former Green Bay Packers WR James Jones to unveil Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 7.

Those Who Must Not Be Named: Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears , Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns , Arizona Cardinals

Wright's thoughts: "These are the teams at the bottom of the tiers. And the Cardinals are there on purpose. The Cardinals, right now, are the worst team in football. They're poorly coached, their offense stinks, the defense is not much better. They're the worst team in football."

Hanging By A Thread: Jacksonville Jaguars , New Orleans Saints , Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers , Denver Broncos

Wright's thoughts: "These teams, if any of them lose this week, they're off the tiers next week. I hate to put Jacksonville there, but I have to. The Raiders got a bye week, and it was one of their best weeks of the year. The Broncos, we already know."

Don't Believe You: Seattle Seahawks , Atlanta Falcons , Indianapolis Colts , New York Jets

Wright's thoughts: "I'm sorry, I just don't believe you. All of these teams have three or four wins. I want to believe in Seattle and Atlanta. They would be such wonderful stories, moving off their long-term quarterbacks and then having a better season than they did with those quarterbacks. Indy, all three of its wins have come in the final seconds, and the Jets, I know you have two resounding wins in a row, but you're still the Jets."

Living Off Reputation: Los Angeles Rams , Baltimore Ravens , Green Bay Packers , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wright's thoughts: "If you had not watched football ever before this season, you'd say, 'Eh, they're fine.' Instead, all of them still have top-12 Super Bowl odds purely because of the reputation, most notably of their quarterbacks and what they have done in seasons past."

Are Packers still Super Bowl contenders despite early struggles? Colin Cowherd reveals his Super Bowl bubble heading into Week 6, including why the Packers are not in it.

Begrudging Respect: Tennessee Titans , New England Patriots , New York Giants , Dallas Cowboys

Wright's thoughts: "I can't believe the Patriots have done it. These four teams over the last three weeks are a combined 10-2, and the two losses — one came to the Eagles this past week by Dallas, and the other was the Patriots in overtime with a backup quarterback, who's now obviously their better quarterback. Titans under Vrabel just find ways to win, and the Giants are 5-1 — gotta respect them."

2019 LSU: Cincinnati Bengals , Minnesota Vikings

Wright's thoughts: "Unique tier. The 2019 LSU team might be the best college football team ever, we're finding out why. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow. Turns out it's good enough to be pretty damn good in the NFL as well. … They're legitimate contending teams — 2019 LSU turns out a pretty good team."

Get Healthy!: San Francisco 49ers , Los Angeles Chargers , Miami Dolphins

Wright's thoughts: "All three of these teams are championship weekend-caliber if they get whole. Right now, they are not whole. The injuries for the Niners are brutal. For the Chargers, we know how bad they are, and for the Dolphins, obviously it's Tua."

Jalen Hurts, Eagles favored to remain undefeated on the season | UNDISPUTED The 1972 Miami Dolphins have taken notice to the Eagles undefeated start to the season. The team admitted they are keeping an eye on Philly's season as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their unblemished season. According to Fox Bet Sportsbook, the Eagles are currently favored in every game the rest of the year and are 20-1 to go undefeated this regular season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe forecast the Eagles future.

2 Best Teams: Buffalo Bills , Kansas City Chiefs

Wright's thoughts: "It's really hard to say who is better than the Bills and the Chiefs. The Chiefs had the lead with less than 90 seconds remaining. The Bills got a score, the Chiefs didn't. Everybody knows they're the best two teams. Everybody knows that those two teams, no matter the record, are head and shoulders above everyone else. The Bills won a coin-flip game, so we give them credit."

Undefeated!: Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "All that leaves is the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Listen, to me, they're undefeated, but they're not unquestioned. My point is very simple: I gotta figure out what is going on with them offensively in the second half of these games. Every game, they jump out to these huge first-half leads, then they hold on for dear life. I want to know what's happening there. But as long as they're undefeated, and they're the only undefeated, they will remain at the top of the tiers."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more