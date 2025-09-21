National Football League Eagles Appear to False Start Again on Tush Push Before Jalen Hurts Touchdown Published Sep. 21, 2025 1:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another week, more controversy surrounding the Eagles and the tush push.

After a Zack Baun interception of Matthew Stafford gave the Eagles a short field for their first drive against the Rams, Philadelphia ran a tush push to get to first-and-goal. While the Eagles converted, it appeared that someone on the right side of the offensive line moved before the snap. However, no penalty was called.

"You're going to see there that the right guard moves early before the center moves the ball," FOX Sports NFL officiating expert Mike Pereira said on the broadcast. "It is a difficult play to officiate. Of course, we're looking at this in super slow motion. In real time, it probably didn't look like much, but it was a false start."

The tush push came under fire this past week as it appeared that there were a few false starts that weren't called when the Eagles ran the play in their win over the Chiefs. FOX Sports rules analyst and former NFL referee Dean Blandino said he is "done" with the tush push on the broadcast of the game. Eagles legend Jason Kelce also said he thinks the play will not be around next season.

But the tush push remains a legal play, at least for now, so the Eagles continue to take full advantage of it. That included when Jalen Hurts rushed for a 1-yard touchdown off the tush push to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a false start wasn't called on the play earlier in the drive.

