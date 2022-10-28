National Football League NFL's dual-threat QB evolution is nearly complete 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It has taken some time for the traditionalist to accept it, but the prototypical quarterback is a dual-threat playmaker with the ability to produce big plays as throwers and runners.

Like it or not, the athletic games of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and even Justin Fields are becoming the standard playing style at the position. Just look at the quarterbacks leading your favorite teams, and you're more likely to find an "athlete" than a pure quarterback at the position.

Lamar Jackson makes his case Colin Cowherd shares his takeaways from the Ravens' win in Tampa, including why Tom Brady is struggling and Lamar Jackson should be paid now.

While passing prowess is still a big part of the job description and evaluation, more teams are willing to roll with unorthodox playmakers at the position if they are able to consistently move the chains. Look no further than the New York Giants racing out to a 6-1 start behind Daniel Jones' breakout campaign as a dual-threat. The sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft is coming off of a game in which he put up 200-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in a Week 7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fields made his mark in a surprising win over the New England Patriots as an explosive runner (14 rushes, 82 yards, and a score) directing a revamped offense that featured more read-option plays and designed quarterback runs to take advantage of his skills as a sub-4.4 speedster with enough size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) and strength to run through or around defenders. He has rushed for 80-plus yards in back-to-back games and ignited a Chicago Bears' rushing attack that ranks No.1 in the NFL (181.0).

After watching the Philadelphia Eagles emerge as a title contender behind a revamped offense that meshed some of his Oklahoma concepts with a traditional pro-style system to help Hurts flourish as a playmaker, it is apparent that NFL offensive coordinators are embracing the athletes who overwhelmingly occupy the QB1 spots on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons. Moreover, they are willing to insert new pages into their old playbooks to accommodate and accentuate the talents of playmakers with the capacity to produce chunk plays as runners or throwers.

Looking at the Indianapolis Colts' recent decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, it's another sign of the changing times in the NFL. Instead of sticking with a non-mobile former NFL MVP behind a struggling offensive line, the Colts are hoping an athletic quarterback with running skills (33 rush touchdowns in college at Texas) can jumpstart the offense with his playmaking ability. Although it will force the play caller to tweak the call sheet to feature some collegiate concepts, the move could help the team rediscover its identity as a run-first squad that plays "bully ball" at the point of attack.

As we dig even deeper into the revolution at the quarterback position, it is possible that Jared Goff and Mac Jones will be the last of the old school, drop-back passers selected as top picks. Maybe we should include Tua Tagovailoa in that group, but the Miami Dolphins' quarterback was an RPO master at Alabama and continues to dazzle as the director of a college-style attack.

Patrick Mahomes is NFL's most talented QB Nick lays out why he's feeling optimistic about the Chiefs' offense for the remainder of the season.

In the 2021 draft, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Fields were regarded as athletic quarterbacks based on how they dominated the collegiate game with their big play talents inside and outside of the pocket. Considering each of their respective teams has leaned into read-option concepts, RPOs and movement passes as part of their base offenses, the NFL game is changing right in front of our eyes.

Evaluators searching for the next Dan Marino or Troy Aikman will need to rewrite their prototypes to include mobile passers with A-plus arm talent and running skills. Although the new school QB1 does not need to be an exceptional runner, he must be able to pick up five-to-seven yards on a read option to be viewed as a viable threat in the backfield.

If a quarterback prospect is unable to pick up yardage on a designed QB run or an impromptu scramble, it will be hard to find a spot for him in a league that looks more like the high school and college games that we adore. Traditionalists might not like it, but the league is finally embracing the dual-threat quarterback as the QB1 of choice.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

