National Football League
Drip check: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Aaron Jones show off outfits before Cowboys-Packers
National Football League

Drip check: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Aaron Jones show off outfits before Cowboys-Packers

Published Jan. 14, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET

A Cowboys-Packers playoff game is one of the biggest stages possible in the NFL, and stars on both sides showed up to AT&T Stadium on Sunday with some incredible outfits worthy of the occasion.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was incredibly on-brand with a beanie inscribed with his trademark "Here We Gooooo" pre-snap cadence while star pass-rusher Micah Parsons channeled his inner Bobby Boucher in a homage to Adam Sandler's iconic "Waterboy" character:

On the other side, Packers running back Aaron Jones marked a return to his native Texas with a flashy sombrero to honor his hometown of El Paso.

Plenty of other Packers and Cowboys players — and one very excited Packers fan — also dressed for success on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wild-card round game between the NFC's No. 2-seed Packers and No. 7-seed Cowboys kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes