National Football League Drip check: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Aaron Jones show off outfits before Cowboys-Packers Published Jan. 14, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET

A Cowboys-Packers playoff game is one of the biggest stages possible in the NFL, and stars on both sides showed up to AT&T Stadium on Sunday with some incredible outfits worthy of the occasion.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was incredibly on-brand with a beanie inscribed with his trademark "Here We Gooooo" pre-snap cadence while star pass-rusher Micah Parsons channeled his inner Bobby Boucher in a homage to Adam Sandler's iconic "Waterboy" character:

On the other side, Packers running back Aaron Jones marked a return to his native Texas with a flashy sombrero to honor his hometown of El Paso.

Plenty of other Packers and Cowboys players — and one very excited Packers fan — also dressed for success on Sunday.

The wild-card round game between the NFC's No. 2-seed Packers and No. 7-seed Cowboys kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

