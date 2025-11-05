Drew Brees Joins FOX Sports as Game Analyst on NFL Sundays

FOX Sports is adding another future Pro Football Hall of Famer to its NFL roster.

Thirteen-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees is joining FOX Sports as an analyst for NFL games, the company announced on Friday morning. Brees will call games alongside Adam Amin and Kristina Pink for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

Brees' first game assignment will be in NFL Week 11.

The announcement was made by FOX Sports President of Production & Operations/Executive Producer Brad Zager.

"Drew is one of the best to ever play the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have his prolific credentials and unique insights as part of our coverage on Sundays," Zager said. "We’re thrilled to welcome him to the FOX Sports family."

"I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team," Brees said. "I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday."

Most notably during his 15-year career with the New Orleans Saints, Brees led the franchise to its first ever Super Bowl victory, in addition to securing the Most Valuable Player title. The win not only delivered a Lombardi Trophy to the city but, even more importantly, a bright spot in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina – an example of the countless storybook moments Brees had both on and off the field.

A fiery competitor and widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks to ever play the game, Brees made 13 Pro Bowls during his 20-year professional career and set numerous records at the position, including throwing a touchdown pass in 54 consecutive regular season games.

At the time of Brees' retirement, he was the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranked second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).

Brees accumulated several accolades during his 15-year tenure with the Saints. On top of winning Super Bowl MVP and his 13 Pro Bowl nods, Brees won Offensive Player of the Year twice as he led the league in passing yards seven times and passing touchdowns four times.

Brees also joins FOX Sports with some prior TV work. He called games for a season with NBC Sports in 2021. He's also been a frequent guest on FS1's "The Herd" and had a guest stint on FOX's NFL pregame shows ("FOX NFL Kickoff," "FOX NFL Sunday") earlier in the 2025 season.