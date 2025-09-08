Drake Loses Over $550k via Ravens, Jannik Sinner Defeats
The infamous "Drake curse" affects no one greater than it affects … Drake.
Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is well known for not only his music, but his affinity for laying down major wagers. And since this hobby of his has revealed itself, it's become a running joke on social media that if Drake bets on a team or athlete, that team or athlete is bound to fail.
So, on Sunday, when he dove deep into his gambling stash, the world was watching.
Drake put down over $250,000 on the Ravens moneyline, and also put down $300,000 on Jannik Sinner moneyline to win the US Open title.
Wanna take a stab at what happened next?
Earlier in the day, Sinner — winner of two of the last three grand slams and defending US Open champion — fell in four sets to slight underdog Carlos Alcaraz.
But that wasn't the one that really had people thinking the "Drake curse" is an actual thing.
With a few minutes to go in the Sunday night game between the Ravens and Bills, Baltimore — Drake's side — led 40-25.
That's when the curse appeared to kick in.
Buffalo scored on a 10-yard pass from Josh Allen to Keon Coleman with 3:56 left in the game. Baltimore got the ball back with a 40-32 lead, but star running back Derrick Henry fumbled on the second play of that Ravens possession, giving the ball back to the Bills at the Baltimore 41-yard line with 3:10 to go.
Four plays later, Allen scored on a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the Ravens' lead to 40-38 after a failed two-point conversion.
On the Ravens' next possession, they moved just seven yards in three plays and were forced to punt the ball back to Buffalo at the 1:33 mark.
Still guessing what happened next?
The Bills went 66 yards in nine plays, setting themselves up for a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.
Bills 41, Ravens 40 — and Drake?
Cursed.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to 3-year Extension
Chiefs Capitalize on Chargers Mistake in Shocking Turn of Events
Chargers End 7-Game Losing Streak Against Chiefs with Season-Opening Win
-
2025 NFL Bold Predictions: 3 Playoff Darkhorses; Joe Burrow for MVP?
NFL Week 1 Injury Report, Inactives: McCaffrey Will Be Full-Go, Parsons Limited
2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 Lions vs. Packers Odds: Back Green Bay to Win First Quarter
2025-26 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Who Will Play in and Win SB LX
-
2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to 3-year Extension
Chiefs Capitalize on Chargers Mistake in Shocking Turn of Events
Chargers End 7-Game Losing Streak Against Chiefs with Season-Opening Win
-
2025 NFL Bold Predictions: 3 Playoff Darkhorses; Joe Burrow for MVP?
NFL Week 1 Injury Report, Inactives: McCaffrey Will Be Full-Go, Parsons Limited
2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 1: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 Lions vs. Packers Odds: Back Green Bay to Win First Quarter
2025-26 Super Bowl Predictions: Experts Pick Who Will Play in and Win SB LX