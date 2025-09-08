National Football League
Drake Loses Over $550k via Ravens, Jannik Sinner Defeats
Sep. 8, 2025

The infamous "Drake curse" affects no one greater than it affects … Drake. 

Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is well known for not only his music, but his affinity for laying down major wagers. And since this hobby of his has revealed itself, it's become a running joke on social media that if Drake bets on a team or athlete, that team or athlete is bound to fail. 

So, on Sunday, when he dove deep into his gambling stash, the world was watching.

Drake put down over $250,000 on the Ravens moneyline, and also put down $300,000 on Jannik Sinner moneyline to win the US Open title. 

Wanna take a stab at what happened next?

Earlier in the day, Sinner — winner of two of the last three grand slams and defending US Open champion — fell in four sets to slight underdog Carlos Alcaraz. 

But that wasn't the one that really had people thinking the "Drake curse" is an actual thing.

With a few minutes to go in the Sunday night game between the Ravens and Bills, Baltimore — Drake's side — led 40-25. 

That's when the curse appeared to kick in. 

Buffalo scored on a 10-yard pass from Josh Allen to Keon Coleman with 3:56 left in the game. Baltimore got the ball back with a 40-32 lead, but star running back Derrick Henry fumbled on the second play of that Ravens possession, giving the ball back to the Bills at the Baltimore 41-yard line with 3:10 to go.

Four plays later, Allen scored on a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the Ravens' lead to 40-38 after a failed two-point conversion. 

On the Ravens' next possession, they moved just seven yards in three plays and were forced to punt the ball back to Buffalo at the 1:33 mark. 

Still guessing what happened next?

The Bills went 66 yards in nine plays, setting themselves up for a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired. 

Bills 41, Ravens 40 — and Drake?

Cursed.

