National Football League Dolphins vs. Jets highlights: Miami dominates in Black Friday game, 34-13 Updated Nov. 24, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season continued with the inaugural Black Friday game, as the Miami Dolphins took down the New York Jets , 34-13, at MetLife Stadium in a matchup between AFC East rivals.

The Dolphins improved to 8-3 on the season with the win, as they continue to stand atop the division. On the other hand, the Jets (4-7) still find themselves near the division's basement while in the midst of a now four-game losing streak.

New York started former third-string QB Tim Boyle over Zach Wilson in an attempt to salvage its season while Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) rushes toward a return to the field , but Boyle ultimately struggled against Miami's aggressive defense that registered seven sacks on the day.

Meanwhile, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to strengthen his MVP campaign and became the only signal-caller in franchise history to register 3,000 passing yards in the first 11 games of a season other than Dan Marino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all the highlights below!

Miami Dolphins 34, New York Jets 13

Denied!

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner prevented Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill from hauling in a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone on a crucial fourth-down attempt.

Miami settled for a field goal on the next drive, grabbing an early 3-0 lead. During that drive, Tagovailoa made history by becoming the only Dolphins QB to register 3,000 passing yards in the first 11 games of a season other than Dan Marino.

Chef's kiss

Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle hauled in a clutch pass from Tagovailoa, picking up an all-important 20 yards on third down and putting Miami in the red zone.

Boom!

Hill finished off the 60-yard drive with a score, reeling in a short pass from Tagovailoa and avoiding a tackle attempt by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead before zipping into the end zone for a 7-yard TD midway through the second quarter to extend the Dolphins' lead, 10-0.

With that score, Hill now has a touchdown in nine of the first 11 games this season. What's more, Hill’s TD catch was his 10th of the season, making him the first Dolphins player to have double-digit TD receptions since Mike Wallace in 2014.

The newlywed celebrated his first touchdown of the game by blowing a kiss and tossing the ball to his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, in the stands. After a two-year engagement, the pair were married during the Dolphins’ bye week two weeks ago.

Chaos!

With less than a minute to go before halftime, the Jets cut into the Dolphins' lead after cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Tagovailoa for a pick-6. Just like that, it was a four-point game, 10-6, after a missed extra-point attempt.

Double trouble

On the Dolphins' ensuing possession, Tagovailoa was picked off once again, this time by Jets cornerback DJ Reed.

Not how they drew it up

After Reed's interception, there were just two seconds left on the clock before the break. Instead of taking a knee, the Jets opted to go for a Hail Mary — which quickly went awry.

Boyle's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who dodged Jets defenders and returned the ball 99 yards the other way for the second pick-6 of the game.

The Dolphins took a 17-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Droppin' dimes!

During the Dolphins' first drive of the second half, Tagovailoa connected with Waddle on a perfectly-placed deep ball for a third-down conversion. Miami capped off the drive by extending its lead, 20-6, with another field goal.

Running it in!

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert registered his 14th touchdown of the season on a 13-yard rush, which further extended Miami's lead, 27-6.



Another one!

The Jets ended a seemingly promising 17-play drive in the fourth quarter with yet another Boyle interception, as the ball dropped into the hands of Miami linebacker Jerome Baker on a deflected pass intended for running back Breece Hall.

Making moves

The Jets got the ball right back after Tagovailoa fumbled the ball on the Dolphins' newfound possession. New York capitalized on the turnover in a big way, as Boyle found Garrett Wilson in the corner of the end zone for six.

Icing on the cake!

Mostert sealed the deal for Miami with his second touchdown of the day, as he trotted into the end zone virtually untouched on a 34-yard rush which propelled the Dolphins to a 34-13 lead that stuck for the remainder of the game.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Miami Dolphins New York Jets

share