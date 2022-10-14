National Football League
Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel have different takes on missing ping-pong table
National Football League

Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel have different takes on missing ping-pong table

2 hours ago

To ping-pong or not to ping-pong.

That is the question that has Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receiver Tyreek Hill telling different stories about why the ping-pong table in the team's locker room is currently missing.

McDaniel announced on Wednesday that the Dolphins team captains had the table removed. He then praised the captains for their leadership, telling the media that he thought the team was eliminating a potential distraction to better focus on their opponents.

But on Thursday, one of those captains revealed a completely different angle on ping-pong gate. Hill said that the table was removed because it had gotten bent – and he ordered a custom-built one to keep the tournament going.

According to ESPN, Dolphins players had been in the midst of a ping-pong tournament for the past several weeks, including during their recent two-game losing streak.

McDaniel took a diplomatic approach when asked about Hill's quote on Friday.

"It's the players' locker room. If they giveth, they can taketh away and regiveth," the rookie head coach said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Regardless of the reasoning, it does not appear that the ping-pong table will be ready to go by the time the Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings at home at 10 a.m. ET Sunday on FOX. Neither will starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

After a 3-0 start vaulted Miami to the top of the NFC East, the Dolphins lost Tagovailoa to a concussion in a Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Dolphins eventually fell to Cincinnati without Tagovailoa, then got blown out by the New York Jets the following week while also losing backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to concussion protocol. 

Peter Schrager discusses Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the impact of concussions on the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff

Peter Schrager discusses Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the impact of concussions on the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
Peter Schrager discusses Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the impact of concussions on the football during 'FOX NFL Kickoff.'

Tagovailoa returned to practice this week, but McDaniel has said that third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a rookie out of Kansas State, will receive his first career start while the Dolphins' star gets back up to speed.

Can the Dolphins right the ship against the 4-1 Vikings? Let's see how the ping pong balls roll.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?

1 hour ago
'We're for real': Cowboys D ready to clip soaring Eagles
National Football League

'We're for real': Cowboys D ready to clip soaring Eagles

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick

2 hours ago
NFL and college football bets: Best bets for Jets-Packers, USC-Utah
National Football League

NFL and college football bets: Best bets for Jets-Packers, USC-Utah

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Broncos-Chargers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Broncos-Chargers, pick

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes