Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings
1 hour ago

While Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the practice field, his return to game action will have to wait at least another week.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that he won't allow Tagovailoa to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even if he clears concussion protocol.

"He hasn't done a thing on the football field for literally two weeks," McDaniel said, via the team's official website. "That wouldn't be fair to the player. That wouldn't be fair to the team. I think that's something that I don't feel comfortable putting them in that situation."

Peter Schrager discusses Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the impact of concussions on the NFL
Peter Schrager discusses Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's injury and the impact of concussions on the football during 'FOX NFL Kickoff.'

Tagovailoa last appeared on the playing field Sept. 29 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which saw him carted off the field after suffering a concussion. Just four days earlier, the Dolphins QB struggled to remain upright following a big hit from a Buffalo Bills defender and had to exit the game with what was initially labeled a head injury. That designation was later changed to an ankle/back injury, and Tagovailoa returned to play in the second half and finished the game, a Miami win. 

Teddy Bridgewater, who relieved Tagovailoa in Week 4, exited the following week's game against the New York Jets and did not return after being placed in the concussion protocol as well. McDaniel has announced that rookie Skylar Thompson, who filled in for Bridgewater last week, will start Sunday versus Minnesota. In three-plus quarters versus the Jets, Thompson completed 57.6% of his throws for 166 passing yards, with no touchdowns and one interception and a 58.4 quarterback rating. 

Miami is 3-2, which is tied for second in the AFC East.

