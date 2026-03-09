Dolphins Send Minkah Fitzpatrick to Jets for Seventh-Round Pick
For the second time in as many offseasons, Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the move.
One year after being traded from the Steelers to the Dolphins, the former All-Pro safety is headed home. The New Jersey native has reportedly been traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
A three-time first-team All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler, Fitzpatrick was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $73 million. According to ESPN, he will also receive a three-year extension worth $40 million with New York.
Fitzpatrick attended St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City before playing his college ball at Alabama.
This continues a busy Monday morning for the Dolphins, who are going to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation. Tagovailoa was set to account for $56 million of Miami’s salary cap this season.
Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games for Miami last season, which ended a run of three straight seasons as a Pro Bowl selection. The Dolphins went 7-10 and fired general manager Chris Grier during the season and head coach Mike McDaniel after it. Head coach Jeff Hafley was hired after two seasons as the Packers' defensive coordinator.
