Dolphins Send Minkah Fitzpatrick to Jets for Seventh-Round Pick

Updated Mar. 9, 2026 9:52 a.m. ET

For the second time in as many offseasons, Minkah Fitzpatrick is on the move.

One year after being traded from the Steelers to the Dolphins, the former All-Pro safety is headed home. The New Jersey native has reportedly been traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

A three-time first-team All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler, Fitzpatrick was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $73 million. According to ESPN, he will also receive a three-year extension worth $40 million with New York.

Fitzpatrick attended St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City before playing his college ball at Alabama.

This continues a busy Monday morning for the Dolphins, who are going to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation. Tagovailoa was set to account for $56 million of Miami’s salary cap this season.

Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games for Miami last season, which ended a run of three straight seasons as a Pro Bowl selection. The Dolphins went 7-10 and fired general manager Chris Grier during the season and head coach Mike McDaniel after it. Head coach Jeff Hafley was hired after two seasons as the Packers' defensive coordinator.

