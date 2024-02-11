National Football League
Dolphins, QB Tua Tagovailoa reportedly plan to finalize extension this offseason
Published Feb. 11, 2024 2:51 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LVIII is not only the biggest game of the 2023-24 NFL season, it also marks the end of the season — which means that teams are already preparing for key offseason decisions they will have to make this spring.

The Miami Dolphins' biggest decision, however, appears to have already been made: The team and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plan to finalize a contract extension this offseason, NFL Media reported.

FOX Sports AFC East reporter Henry McKenna pointed out that since Tagovailoa's extension could free up salary cap space for the Dolphins, there is extra motivation for Miami to get a deal done before the March 11 start of the next league year and free agency.

But Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is coming off a year in which he set career highs in several major statistical categories, including in pass yards (a league-high 4,624), touchdown passes (29) and completion percentage (69.3%).

If he wants an extension similar to the one Joe Burrow, whom the Bengals selected with the top pick in that same draft, got before last season (five years, $275 million with $55 million average annual value), negotiations may drag further than the Dolphins would like.

Tagovailoa is currently under contract for one more season. 

