Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning to play vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's doing whatever it takes to play in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa injured his back in the Dolphins' dramatic 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. He briefly left the game in the second quarter, but returned after halftime, finishing 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass.

Tagovailoa is also nursing an ankle injury, which he referred to as "after the game soreness" during a weekly press conference. Despite being banged up, the third-year NFL QB says he's preparing to play Week 4.

"That's the plan," Tagovailoa said Tuesday. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. So, hopefully, I can get out there and play."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that he's "very optimistic" Tagovailoa will play this week.

During the first half of Sunday's game, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground by Bills linebacker Matt Milano following a pass, which in return snapped his head back. When Tagovailoa got up, he appeared wobbly and was evaluated for a concussion.

However, Tagovailoa returned in the second half as it was deemed that his injury was to his back, and not his head. The Dolphins signal-caller said he passed the league-mandated concussion protocol at halftime and was allowed to return to the game.

In the meantime, Tagovailoa said he's been getting treatment for his back injury, which could impact his ability to run the offense.

"I would say [it affects] everything," Tagovailoa said when asked how the injury could impact his play on the field. "Having to twist to hand the ball off, having to toss a ball, having to throw the ball – every aspect of it."

With Tagovailoa not guaranteed to suit up, McDaniel is also preparing backup Teddy Bridgewater to be ready.

"It's a tricky scenario," McDaniel said. "Luckily, it's one of the reasons why we feel so fortunate to have Teddy. But if this were an actual real practice on a normal week, Tua would be limited, and he would be questionable for the game.

"As far as walkthroughs and stuff and just in general, this much I know about Tua, him and my relationship is strong. Him talking to me, I can tell in his voice he is literally going to do everything that he can and in his power … I know that he is going to do everything that he can to play."

Tagovailoa's play has been one of the early surprises of the 2022 NFL season and a reason why the Dolphins are one of two undefeated teams through the first three weeks. He ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (925) and passer rating (117.8), and is tied for third in passing touchdowns (eight).

