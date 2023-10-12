National Football League
DK Metcalf says CB Devon Witherspoon 'will get the best of' Ja'Marr Chase
National Football League

DK Metcalf says CB Devon Witherspoon 'will get the best of' Ja'Marr Chase

Published Oct. 12, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has provided Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase with extra motivation going into this week's contest. Metcalf praised Chase for his historic Week 5 performance against Arizona but claimed Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will keep Chase in check when the two teams face off Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

"[Chase is] a great receiver," Metcalf told reporters Thursday. "Tip my hat off to him with what he [has] done the first three years in the league. It'll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think [Witherspoon] will get the best of him."

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Witherspoon, a first-round pick in this year's draft, has made an immediate impact in the Seahawks' secondary this season. The 22-year-old budding star registered a 97-yard pick-6 and two sacks in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Chase is coming off a record-setting performance in Week 5 when he became the fifth player in NFL history to haul in at least 15 receptions and three touchdowns in a single game, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a result. Heading into Week 6, Chase ranked second in the league for receiving yards (476) and catches (22). 

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Metcalf] ain't doing nothing but just praising his teammate," Chase said to reporters when asked about Metcalf's comments. "That's what he's supposed to do. At the end of the day, it's about game time. [Witherspoon] will get the opportunity to get his match up [against me] and [we'll] see who wins that match up."

"They [are] just spicin' up the game," the two-time Pro Bowler added. "Like what I said against Cleveland, just spicin' up the game a little bit and making us have more energy coming into the game. That's all it is."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michael Vick: Colts' Anthony Richardson can be Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Cam Newton

Michael Vick: Colts' Anthony Richardson can be Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Cam Newton

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes