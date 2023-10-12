National Football League DK Metcalf says CB Devon Witherspoon 'will get the best of' Ja'Marr Chase Published Oct. 12, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has provided Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase with extra motivation going into this week's contest. Metcalf praised Chase for his historic Week 5 performance against Arizona but claimed Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will keep Chase in check when the two teams face off Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

"[Chase is] a great receiver," Metcalf told reporters Thursday. "Tip my hat off to him with what he [has] done the first three years in the league. It'll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think [Witherspoon] will get the best of him."

Witherspoon, a first-round pick in this year's draft, has made an immediate impact in the Seahawks' secondary this season. The 22-year-old budding star registered a 97-yard pick-6 and two sacks in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Chase is coming off a record-setting performance in Week 5 when he became the fifth player in NFL history to haul in at least 15 receptions and three touchdowns in a single game, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a result. Heading into Week 6, Chase ranked second in the league for receiving yards (476) and catches (22).

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Metcalf] ain't doing nothing but just praising his teammate," Chase said to reporters when asked about Metcalf's comments. "That's what he's supposed to do. At the end of the day, it's about game time. [Witherspoon] will get the opportunity to get his match up [against me] and [we'll] see who wins that match up."

"They [are] just spicin' up the game," the two-time Pro Bowler added. "Like what I said against Cleveland, just spicin' up the game a little bit and making us have more energy coming into the game. That's all it is."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Seattle Seahawks Cincinnati Bengals

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share