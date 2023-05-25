National Football League DK Metcalf calls out Tyreek Hill, says he's been 'trying' to race him for 2 years Published May. 25, 2023 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

DK Metcalf and Tyreek Hill might be the two fastest receivers — potentially the two fastest players, period — in the NFL. One of them wants to determine which one's the fastest for good.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver has been looking to race his Miami Dolphins contemporary for years, but to no avail. On Wednesday's "Undisputed," Metcalf shared just how long he's been looking to make the race happen.

"Look, my people reached out to his people, just couldn't come to an agreement," Metcalf said. "I've been trying to come to an agreement for two years now."

After being pushed by Shannon Sharpe, Metcalf looked to the camera to give Hill a message.

"We've been trying to come to an agreement for two years," Metcalf said. "It just ain't worked out. You've seen me running in a track meet. I didn't race against no 30-year-olds, but I raced against some real track-and-field athletes. So whenever you wanna do that, hop on the track."

Metcalf was a track-and-field star in high school, but was a hurdler, not a sprinter. After he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019 and showcased his speed in the league, Metcalf was invited to run the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games in 2021. Metcalf finished last in his heat, but he was able to stick with the rest of the pack and ran a respectable 10.37-second dash.

Hill recently ran in the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships, winning the 25-to-29 age bracket with a 6.70-second dash. The event in March was the first time Hill ran in an organized track race since 2014, when he was still attending Oklahoma State.

Prior to becoming an NFL star, Hill was a track star too. He recorded a 10.19-second 100-meter dash in 2012, helping him win Track and Field News' "High School Athlete of the Year" that season. He upped his 100-yard dash time while at Garden City Community College, running a 9.98 time at the 2013 Hutchinson NJCCA Championships.

Hill ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at West Alabama's Pro Day in 2016.

The speed of both stars has led to fans wondering which one is the fastest. In 2022, Metcalf said in an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" that he would be able to beat Hill.

"I've got a different type of speed. I've got DK speed," Metcalf said. "He's the ‘Cheetah’ so he's got cheetah speed. I've got DK speed. That's just me."

Hill wrote in a social media post not long after Metcalf's claim that the Seahawks receiver wrote to him in a direct message that he was "scared" but said he'd race Metcalf for $50,000, which would go to charity.

"I DM'd DK Metcalf this offseason and I said, ‘Bro, pull up and let’s race. We can donate the money to charity and we put $50,000 on the line right now,'" Hill recalled in an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" in December. "Guess what he said? He sent a picture of himself in a boot and was like, ‘I’m in a boot, bro. I can't.' I was like, ‘I don’t even remember you getting hurt. When did you get hurt?'"

Hill continued to call out Metcalf while on "Club Shay Shay."

"A lot of these guys just get on TV and talk," Hill said. "But what I do is I DM them on the side trying to set stuff up on charity but they don't want to do it. They just come on your show and just talk, I believe."

Metcalf said Wednesday that there was a different issue now.

"They're trying to do it in July," Metcalf said. "That's [too close to the season]."

If the race wasn't being held so close to the season, Metcalf is confident that he could beat Hill in a race at an appropriate time. Sharpe initially said that he'd take Hill in a race, citing the Dolphins wide receiver's lighter weight as a reason. However, Metcalf pointed out that he weighed 240 pounds when he ran the 100-meter dash in 2021 and currently weighs 235 pounds.

"I don't know, Tyreek," Sharpe said with a laugh. "I might have to slide my money back over to DK."

