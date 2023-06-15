National Football League Did Aaron Rodgers reject a trade to the Patriots? Published Jun. 15, 2023 11:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets pulled off the blockbuster trade of the NFL offseason, acquiring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. In an alternative world, could Rodgers have played for one of New York's divisional rivals?

On Wednesday's edition of "The Carton Show," host Craig Carton said that Rodgers turned down the prospect of playing for the New England Patriots.

"Aaron Rodgers almost wasn't a Jet," Carton said. "The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, 'No, we ain't playing for New England. We want to be a Jet."

Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down Belichick's Patriots

New York ultimately acquired Rodgers and the No. 15 pick and the No. 170 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from Green Bay for the No. 13, No. 42 and No. 207 picks, and a conditional 2024 second-round draft pick that becomes a first-rounder if the quarterback plays 65% of the team's 2023 snaps.

New England is expected to stick with soon-to-be third-year quarterback Mac Jones, whose passer rating dropped 7.5 points (92.5 to 84.8) and completion percentage dropped 2.4% (67.6% to 65.2%) from his rookie season. Jones missed three games last season due to a high ankle sprain.

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama. They haven't won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII and have missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady departed New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season.

Rodgers, 39, totaled 3,695 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating, completing 64.6% of his passes last season.

New England finished third in the AFC East in 2022 at 8-9, while New York came in last at 7-10. Both teams missed the playoffs. The Patriots went 2-0 against the Jets, beating them 22-17 and 10-3, and have won the last 14 matchups between the two teams.

