Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Prediction, odds, picks

The Detroit Lions (5-2) are favored by eight points versus the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on October 30, starting at 8:15 PM ET, airing on ABC/ESPN.

The Lions suffered a brutal 38-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, while the Raiders were soundly handled by the Chicago Bears 30-12.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Raiders and Lions — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

Lions vs. Raiders Odds & Betting Lines

Lions vs Raiders Betting Information updated as of October 26, 2023, 5:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Lions -8 -110 -110 46 -112 -108

Lions vs. Raiders Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-8)

Pick OU: Under (46)

Prediction: Detroit 30 - Las Vegas 13\

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

The Raiders should be easier to contain than the Ravens.

Detroit got dump trucked 38-6 by Baltimore last Sunday and I imagine there’s been an emphasis on the defensive over the last few days of practice.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is an offensive mess. Davante Adams called out the system last week, Hunter Renfrow is now on the trade block and Jimmy Garoppolo’s back injury could keep him out yet again.

How are the Raiders going to score multiple touchdowns?

This one has all the makings of a 24-10 Lions victory. Detroit should jump ahead to an early lead and ride it out behind the running game and defense in the second half.

PICK: Under 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Detroit vs. Las Vegas

Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Lions vs. Raiders Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head bouts, Detroit has taken down Las Vegas four times.

Over their last five head-to-head contests, Detroit has scored 129 points, while Las Vegas has accumulated 105.

Detroit Betting Info

Detroit has five wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Lions have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8-point favorites.

Detroit games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Lions are 4-1 (winning 80% of the time).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 79.2%.

Lions Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 258.6 (1,810) 4 Rush yards 118.4 (829) 11 Points scored 24.9 (174) 7 Pass yards against 240.6 (1,684) 24 Rush yards against 76.3 (534) 2 Points allowed 21.6 (151) 19

Detroit's Key Players

Offense

Jared Goff ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,902 passing yards in seven games this year, averaging 271.7 per game with a 68% completion percentage and 11 touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) against four interceptions.

In addition to his passing stats, Goff has 15 rushing yards (fifth on the Lions), with two rushing touchdowns.

David Montgomery averages 4.1 yards per carry (21st in the NFL) and 77 yards per game, and has 385 total rushing yards. He has scored six rushing TDs this season.

He has caught six passes (on 10 targets) for 66 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. He's averaging 13.2 receiving yards and 1.2 catches per game.

In six games played, Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging 92.8 yards and 8.5 receptions per game on the way to 557 receiving yards (eighth in the NFL) and 51 catches (fifth in the NFL). He's been targeted 69 times, and has three receiving touchdowns.

Josh Reynolds has 21 receptions for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 30 times in the passing game, and averages 3.5 receptions and 64 yards in six games played.

Defense

On the defensive side for the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson has powered the unit with 22 tackles, four TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 2023.

Alex Anzalone has 50 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this season.

Jerry Jacobs has totaled 31 tackles, one TFL, and three interceptions this year.

So far this season, Brian Branch has 27 tackles, four TFL, and one interception.

Las Vegas Betting Info

Las Vegas has covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-3-1).

This season, Las Vegas games have hit the over twice.

This season, the Raiders have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Las Vegas has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +300 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Raiders based on the moneyline is 25.0%.

Raiders Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 215.6 (1,509) 18 Rush yards 68.6 (480) 32 Points scored 16 (112) 25 Pass yards against 187.4 (1,312) 5 Rush yards against 129 (903) 24 Points allowed 23 (161) 22

Las Vegas' Key Players

Offense

So far this year, Davante Adams has 46 receptions (10th in the NFL) for 528 yards with three receiving touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times and averages 6.6 catches per game through seven games played.

Jakobi Meyers has put together a 2023 stat sheet that includes 37 catches for 385 yards and five receiving touchdowns (fourth in the NFL) over six games played. He has been on the receiving end of 56 targets and is averaging 6.2 receptions per game.

So far this season through seven games, Josh Jacobs has racked up 347 rushing yards (leading the Raiders) and scored two rushing touchdowns. He averages 49.6 yards per game and 2.9 per carry (42nd in the NFL).

In addition to his ground game, Josh Jacobs has pulled down 26 passes (on 39 targets) for 215 yards (third on the Raiders). He averages 30.7 yards per game.

Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,079 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion percentage is 68% and he averages 215.8 yards per game and 7.3 per attempt.

Defense

Maxx Crosby's 2023 effort includes 40 tackles, nine TFL, and 6.5 sacks through seven games. He is third on the Raiders in tackles.

Robert Spillane has two interceptions on top of 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended. He's ninth in the league in interceptions.

Divine Deablo has 51 tackles, three TFL, and one sack in the 2023 season. He is second on the Raiders in tackles.

Trevon Moehrig's stat sheet includes two interceptions (ninth in the NFL) as well as 36 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended in seven games

