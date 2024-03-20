National Football League
Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton sought in Florida domestic violence warrant
Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton sought in Florida domestic violence warrant

Published Mar. 20, 2024 6:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is wanted on a domestic violence warrant in Florida, where authorities on Wednesday asked for tips to help find him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which includes Tampa, said on the X social media platform that the warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate, the sheriff's office said.

The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving Sutton, 29, and a female around 5 a.m. March 7, said Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

Authorities issued the warrant based on the evidence they found and suspect that Sutton has fled Tampa, Martello told the newspaper. Attempts to contact and call him have been unsuccessful, he said.

"Our detectives have exhausted everything to try and get ahold of him," Martello said.

It wasn't clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him. A text message and email sent to Sutton's agent, David Canter, were not immediately returned. A voicemail message was also left on a cellphone that authorities said belonged to Sutton.

The warrant provided by the sheriff's department was almost entirely blacked out; it did list a home belonging to him in Dunedin, Florida, along the Gulf Coast, and property records show him as the owner.

The Lions signed Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract a little more than a year ago, targeting him as a key player to acquire last offseason. He helped the franchise win a division title for the first time in three decades along with two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton started in all 17 regular season games, making a career-high 65 tackles and one interception, and in each of Detroit's three playoff games.

Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 and 202 seasons, making five interceptions with 95 tackles. The Steelers drafted the former Tennessee star, who is from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the third round in 2017. He has nine interceptions in 101 games over his career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

