Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' training facility
6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson can't suit up for the Cleveland Browns for another seven weeks, but he's back in their building.

On Monday, Watson, who's suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct, returned to team meetings and is now permitted to participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach, among other things, NFL Network reported

Watson still cannot attend Browns games, practices or group workouts. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it's "great" to have the three-time Pro Bowler back and getting acclimated with his new team again.

"I believe he’s in the meeting rooms with our guys, which is great for him and us to have him back with his teammates," Stefanski said. "I know he can’t be out on the field and working out just yet with the guys, so we’ll just take that one day by day."

Watson is not eligible to practice with the club until Nov. 14. He cannot play until Dec. 4 (Week 13), when Cleveland takes on the Houston Texans, Watson's former team. 

The 27-year-old quarterback was traded in March, along with a sixth-round draft pick, in exchange for three first-rounders, a third-rounder and two fourth-rounders. Watson then signed a five-year, $230 million contract that's fully guaranteed. In August, he reached a settlement with the NFL on an 11-game suspension and has not been with the Browns since.

While suspended, Watson has kept in close contact with the other QBs on the roster, Cleveland.com reported.

"It will be good to have him back in the facility and see his face," backup QB Joshua Dobbs said last week. "All of the quarterbacks, we talk a couple of times during the week about the past game, the upcoming game, then we just talk about life."

Cleveland is 2-3 on the season, after falling 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Jacoby Brissett has made all five starts in Watson's absence, tallying 1,060 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 85.4 quarterback rating while completing 64% of his throws. The veteran backup has also run for 112 yards and one touchdown.

