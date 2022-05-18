National Football League Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Derek Carr is a future Hall of Fame quarterback — at least in the eyes of Colin Cowherd.

And despite a less-than gaudy career résumé, which includes just one playoff appearance (0-1 in the playoffs), Cowherd is fully confident that Carr will be endowed with a gold jacket when his playing days are over.

Why?

Carr's remained efficient and dependable despite constant disarray around him during his time in Oakland and Las Vegas. And according to Cowherd, his numbers back that up.

"He's going to make the Hall of Fame," Cowherd said on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd."

His decree came in response to a Pro Football Focus QB tiers list released this week, which marked him as a "mixed bag, polarizing" QB alongside Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott.

"Carr doesn't miss games, he's productive, and he carried a tire fire to the playoffs. He will have his sixth coach in his ninth year with the Raiders," Cowherd said. " … In the last three years, the Raiders have been nothing but nonsense: bad O-line, GM fired, coach fired, Henry Ruggs disaster. It's been a mess.

"But in the last three years of chaos for the Raiders, Derek Carr completes 69% of his throws, 71-31 TD-INT ratio (2.5-to-1) and a passer rating at 98.5. He's much better in all of those categories than Matt Ryan, better completion percentage and passer rating than Kyler Murray, and higher completion percentage than Matthew Staffford."

Just how good is Carr? Just how good has he been?

Here's how Carr's numbers compare to those of the last six Hall of Fame QBs through the first eight years of their respective careers:

DEREK CARR

57-70 (.449) regular season record as starting QB (127 starts)

2,896-for-4,456 passing (65.0%), 31,700 passing Yards, 193 pass TD, 85 INT, 92.4 passer rating

249.6 passing yards per game

0 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances

PEYTON MANNING (Class of 2021)

80-48 (.625) regular season record as starting QB (128 starts)

2,769-for-4,333 passing (63.9%), 33,189 passing yards, 244 pass TD, 130 INT, 93.5 passer rating

259.3 passing yards per game

3 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances

KURT WARNER (Class of 2017)

42-27 (.609) regular season record as starting QB (69 starts)

1,537-for-2,340 passing (65.7%), 19,214 passing yards, 119 pass TD, 78 INT, 94.1 passer rating

263.2 passing yards per game

5 playoff wins, 2 Super Bowl appearances, 1 Super Bowl title

BRETT FAVRE (Class of 2016)

74-35 (.679) regular season record as starting QB (109 starts)

2,318-for-3,756 passing (61.7%), 26,803 passing yards, 213 pass TD, 118 INT, 89.1 passer rating

237.2 passing yards per game

9 playoff wins, 2 Super Bowl appearances, 1 Super Bowl title

KEN STABLER (Class of 2016)

51-12-1 (.805) regular season record as starting QB (64 starts)

945-for-1,577 passing (59.9%), 12,519 passing Yards, 108 pass TD, 91 INT, 83.9 passer rating

127.7 passing yards per game

7 playoff Wins, 1 Super Bowl appearance, 1 Super Bowl title

TROY AIKMAN (Class of 2006)

70-43 (.619) regular season record as starting QB (113 starts)

2,000-for-3,178 passing (62.9%), 22,733 passing yards, 110 pass TD, 98 INT, 83.0 passer rating

201.2 passing yards per game

11 playoff wins, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 3 Super Bowl titles

WARREN MOON (Class of 2006)

54-61 (.470) regular season record as starting QB (115 starts)

2,105-for-3,680 passing (57.2%), 27,679 passing yards, 157 pass TD, 133 INT, 80.3 passer rating

240.7 passing yards per game

3 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances

