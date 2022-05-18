National Football League
Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame? Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame?
National Football League

Does Derek Carr have a shot at the Hall of Fame?

2 hours ago

Derek Carr is a future Hall of Fame quarterback — at least in the eyes of Colin Cowherd

And despite a less-than gaudy career résumé, which includes just one playoff appearance (0-1 in the playoffs), Cowherd is fully confident that Carr will be endowed with a gold jacket when his playing days are over.

Why?

Carr's remained efficient and dependable despite constant disarray around him during his time in Oakland and Las Vegas. And according to Cowherd, his numbers back that up.

"He's going to make the Hall of Fame," Cowherd said on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd."

His decree came in response to a Pro Football Focus QB tiers list released this week, which marked him as a "mixed bag, polarizing" QB alongside Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott.

"Carr doesn't miss games, he's productive, and he carried a tire fire to the playoffs. He will have his sixth coach in his ninth year with the Raiders," Cowherd said. " … In the last three years, the Raiders have been nothing but nonsense: bad O-line, GM fired, coach fired, Henry Ruggs disaster. It's been a mess.

"But in the last three years of chaos for the Raiders, Derek Carr completes 69% of his throws, 71-31 TD-INT ratio (2.5-to-1) and a passer rating at 98.5. He's much better in all of those categories than Matt Ryan, better completion percentage and passer rating than Kyler Murray, and higher completion percentage than Matthew Staffford."

Is Derek Carr a Hall of Famer? I THE HERD

Is Derek Carr a Hall of Famer? I THE HERD
Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Carr and why he warns fans to get ready to see him in the Hall of Fame.

Just how good is Carr? Just how good has he been?

Here's how Carr's numbers compare to those of the last six Hall of Fame QBs through the first eight years of their respective careers:

DEREK CARR

  • 57-70 (.449) regular season record as starting QB (127 starts)
  • 2,896-for-4,456 passing (65.0%), 31,700 passing Yards, 193 pass TD, 85 INT, 92.4 passer rating
  • 249.6 passing yards per game
  • 0 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances

PEYTON MANNING (Class of 2021)

  • 80-48 (.625) regular season record as starting QB (128 starts)
  • 2,769-for-4,333 passing (63.9%), 33,189 passing yards, 244 pass TD, 130 INT, 93.5 passer rating
  • 259.3 passing yards per game
  • 3 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances

KURT WARNER (Class of 2017)

  • 42-27 (.609) regular season record as starting QB (69 starts)
  • 1,537-for-2,340 passing (65.7%), 19,214 passing yards, 119 pass TD, 78 INT, 94.1 passer rating
  • 263.2 passing yards per game
  • 5 playoff wins, 2 Super Bowl appearances, 1 Super Bowl title

BRETT FAVRE (Class of 2016)

  • 74-35 (.679) regular season record as starting QB (109 starts)
  • 2,318-for-3,756 passing (61.7%), 26,803 passing yards, 213 pass TD, 118 INT, 89.1 passer rating
  • 237.2 passing yards per game
  • 9 playoff wins, 2 Super Bowl appearances, 1 Super Bowl title

KEN STABLER (Class of 2016)

  • 51-12-1 (.805) regular season record as starting QB (64 starts)
  • 945-for-1,577 passing (59.9%), 12,519 passing Yards, 108 pass TD, 91 INT, 83.9 passer rating
  • 127.7 passing yards per game
  • 7 playoff Wins, 1 Super Bowl appearance, 1 Super Bowl title

TROY AIKMAN (Class of 2006)

  • 70-43 (.619) regular season record as starting QB (113 starts)
  • 2,000-for-3,178 passing (62.9%), 22,733 passing yards, 110 pass TD, 98 INT, 83.0 passer rating
  • 201.2 passing yards per game
  • 11 playoff wins, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 3 Super Bowl titles

WARREN MOON (Class of 2006)

  • 54-61 (.470) regular season record as starting QB (115 starts)
  • 2,105-for-3,680 passing (57.2%), 27,679 passing yards, 157 pass TD, 133 INT, 80.3 passer rating
  • 240.7 passing yards per game
  • 3 playoff wins, 0 Super Bowl appearances 
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Nick Bosa or Micah Parsons: Who is the better player?
National Football League

Nick Bosa or Micah Parsons: Who is the better player?

37 mins ago
Zach Wilson: The forgotten man of the 2021 QB class
National Football League

Zach Wilson: The forgotten man of the 2021 QB class

1 hour ago
Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Ranking the best QBs under 30

2 hours ago
Cowboys to hold joint camp practices with Broncos, Chargers
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to hold joint camp practices with Broncos, Chargers

3 hours ago
NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors
National Football League

NFL odds: NFC East team gaining favor with bettors

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes