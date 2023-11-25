National Football League Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 25, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a battle featuring two squads coming off victories, the Denver Broncos (5-5) will face the Cleveland Browns (7-3). The Broncos have taken four in a row, the Browns three in a row. Denver is a slight favorite (-1.5).

The Browns won a low-scoring affair against the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 in Week 11, while the Broncos outlasted the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 in their latest contest.

Which squad will see their winning streak come to an end in Week 12?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Browns and Broncos — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds & Betting Lines

Broncos vs Browns Betting Information updated as of November 22, 2023, 11:34 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Broncos -1.5 -108 -112 35 -110 -110

Broncos vs. Browns Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+1.5)

Pick OU: Over (35)

Prediction: Cleveland 27 - Denver 17

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Denver has won four straight, three coming by one or two points, so it's not like it has been dominant. But it has won games, so that is totally a step in the right direction.

It's kind of a big game for Denver, as the Broncos have their next three on the road. But the Browns continue to be undervalued in my eyes, even if they too have been on the right side of a few close games. The pass rush is fierce and DTR does give the Browns some mobility at the QB position.

You could buy this up to three if you want, but I’ll also be playing Cleveland on the moneyline.

PICK: Browns (+2.5) to lose by 2.5 points or fewer (or win outright)

How to Watch Denver vs. Cleveland

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: Watch on FOX

Broncos vs. Browns Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Denver has tallied four wins against Cleveland.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Denver has scored 127 points, while Cleveland has compiled 77.

Denver Betting Info

Denver is 3-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Denver games in 2023 have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Broncos are 2-3 (winning 40% of the time).

Denver has a record of 2-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -122 or shorter (40%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 55.0%.

Broncos Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 191 (1,910) 24 Rush yards 110.2 (1,102) 14 Points scored 21.7 (217) 17 Pass yards against 240.1 (2,401) 24 Rush yards against 160 (1,600) 32 Points allowed 26.8 (268) 30

Denver's Key Players

Offense

Russell Wilson has 2,065 passing yards in 10 games this year, averaging 206.5 per game with a 69% completion percentage and 19 touchdowns (third in the NFL) against four interceptions.

He has tacked on 232 rushing yards (23.2 per game) without a touchdown on the ground.

Courtland Sutton has caught 45 passes on 62 targets for 499 total yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 4.5 catches and 49.9 yards per game through 10 games.

Javonte Williams ' output on the ground this season includes 473 yards with no rushing touchdowns. He is averaging 52.6 yards per game and 3.9 per attempt (27th in the NFL).

Williams has 23 receptions on 28 targets for 125 yards, with two receiving TDs.

Jaleel McLaughlin has rushed for 277 yards with one touchdown (27.7 yards per game across 10 games).

McLaughlin has been targeted 21 times and turned those targets into 19 receptions, 83 yards and two TDs.

Defense

On defense, Alex Singleton has 98 tackles and three TFL in 2023. His tackle total leads the Broncos and is ninth in the NFL.

Jonathon Cooper has 44 tackles, five TFL, and 5.5 sacks this season.

Zach Allen has recorded 41 tackles, seven TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

So far this season, Nik Bonitto has 23 tackles, nine TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

Cleveland Betting Info

Cleveland is 6-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Browns have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Games involving Cleveland have hit the over on four occasions this year.

The Browns have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won three of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +102 on the moneyline.

The Browns have a 49.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Browns Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 183.1 (1,831) 26 Rush yards 142.7 (1,427) 3 Points scored 22.7 (227) 15 Pass yards against 143.7 (1,437) 1 Rush yards against 99.6 (996) 11 Points allowed 18 (180) 6

Cleveland's Key Players

Offense

Jerome Ford has rushed for three touchdowns this year, and has 563 total rushing yards (56.3 per game and 4.1 per carry).

Ford has also figured into the receiving game with 149 yards (14.9 per game) on 23 receptions (2.3 per game), while being targeted 34 times. He has two receiving touchdowns.

Amari Cooper has 749 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 45 receptions, while being targeted 80 times.

Kareem Hunt is averaging 33 rushing yards per game this season (264 total yards), while scoring six rushing touchdowns.

David Njoku has 433 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 45 receptions after getting 69 targets.

Defense

So far in 2023, Myles Garrett has recorded 13 sacks to go with 11 TFL and 30 tackles over 10 games. He ranks first in the NFL in sacks.

Grant Delpit's stats include one interception as well as 64 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has 1.5 sacks in addition to his 12 TFL and 49 tackles.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has put up 3.5 sacks (second on the Browns) to go with 11 TFL and 24 tackles over nine games.

