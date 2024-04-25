National Football League
Denver Broncos take QB Bo Nix with No. 12 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Published Apr. 25, 2024 9:37 p.m. ET

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Nix is coming off a lengthy college career in which he started 61 games, the most in college football history, after taking advantage of his COVID-19 pandemic-caused extra year of eligibility. Nix spent three years as Auburn's starter, following in the footsteps of his father, former Tigers quarterback Patrick Nix, then transferred to Oregon where he led the Ducks to back-to-back 10-win seasons in head coach Dan Lanning's first two years at the helm there. 

In 2023, Nix and the Ducks' only losses came to archival Washington both in their regular-season matchup and in the Pac-12 championship game, which the Huskies won en route to being the national runner-up. Nix left Oregon with school records in career completion percentage, completing a whopping 74.9% of his passes, as well as single-season marks in completed passes (364) passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also set the NCAA record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45% and ran for 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Overall, Nix was responsible for 152 touchdowns in his college career — 113 passing, 38 rushing and one receiving.

Those numbers encapsulate his appeal to NFL teams — Nix will never be mistaken for having the strongest arm, especially in this year's loaded quarterback class, but he is deadly accurate in the short passing game and possesses the ability to scramble and move in the pocket, traits that successful NFL starters like Drew Brees have shown in the past.

The Broncos were 8-9 last season under coach Sean Peyton. They cut Russell Wilson but also swung a trade for Zach Wilson from the Jets.

