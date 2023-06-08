Denver Broncos Denver Broncos signing ex-Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark to one-year deal Published Jun. 8, 2023 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos are signing veteran edge rusher Frank Clark to a one-year deal with $5.5 million fully guaranteed, per multiple sources. Clark's deal, which was agreed to Thursday, can be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, on March 7 after they were unable to rework his contract.

Clark, who turns 30 next week and is entering his ninth season in the NFL, joined the Chiefs in 2019 after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 58 regular-season games in his four seasons with the Chiefs, totaling 23.5 sacks.

Clark also played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks, including three in a divisional-round game against the Houston Texans following the 2019 season.

Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks, third all-time, per ESPN. He has 58.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in his regular-season career.

Clark was suspended for two games during the 2022 season by the NFL for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Clark, in September, pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

