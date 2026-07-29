Denver Broncos Over/Under Win Total: Can DEN Repeat 2025 Success?
Was it a fluke or was it reality for the Broncos last season?
They very nearly had a Super Bowl berth in their hands. Will a healthy Bo Nix take them back to the promised land?
Let's check out the Broncos' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.
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Denver Broncos
Over 9.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 9.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
What to know: The Broncos were one of three teams that led the NFL with 14 wins last season. However, they also recorded 11 one-possession victories during the regular season, which tied an NFL record.
The big question entering 2026 is whether Denver can replicate that same success in close games. Its win total signals it is expected to take a step back despite acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade.
It must be remembered, however, that the Broncos were a single home win away from a Super Bowl berth, but a season-ending injury to Nix in the AFC divisional round likely spelled their downfall.
New England beat Denver 10-7 on a snowy day in Colorado — could Nix have made up those three points?
Odds: This upcoming season, Denver is the +225 third choice to win the AFC West, the +1025 seventh choice to win the AFC and the +2000 13th choice to win the Super Bowl.
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